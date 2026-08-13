Costco Canada recalls yogurt products that may contain mould

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Costco Canada is pulling certain yogurt products off its shelves due to potential mould.

The Greek Gods’ Honey Yogurt and Organic Yogurt Plain items, both sold in two 650-gram containers, were recalled by the company Tuesday.

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The affected products recalled by Hain Celestial, the owner of The Greek Gods brand, may have been purchased at either Costco warehouses or Costco Business Centres between June and August this year.

Organic Yogurt Plain best-before dates start from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13, 2026, while Honey Yogurt has best-before dates beginning on Aug. 1 to Sept. 15, 2026.

Costco Canada urged consumers to “please do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute” the affected yogurt. The recalled products are also eligible to be returned to any Costco warehouse for a full refund.