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1 comment

  1. Mm
    September 25, 2026 at 8:07 pm

    1988 United Blvd
    Coquitlam BC V3K 6Z1

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Consumer

Starbucks Canada closing some B.C. locations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 7:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Starbucks to close 250 stores in North America'
Starbucks to close 250 stores in North America
Starbucks is closing 250 underperforming locations across North America, as the company continues its push to improve sales. This represents about one per cent of all its stores across the U.S. and Canada. It comes as the coffee chain opens more than 400 updated locations as part of its 'Back to Starbucks' plan.
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Starbucks Canada has announced it is closing stores in B.C. as part of a larger company overhaul.

In a statement to Global News, Starbucks said it has “gained greater clarity about which coffeehouses are positioned for long-term success and where it does not see a viable path forward.”

On Thursday, Starbucks announced it will be closing 250 stores across North America.

Global News has verified that the following locations in B.C. will be closing, with most of their last day of operations being Saturday, Sept. 26.

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  • 125 Davie Street in Vancouver
  • 891-885 Dunsmuir Street in Vancouver
  • 960 Seymour Street in Vancouver
  • 2201 Holdom Avenue in Burnaby
  • Colwood Corner – 1911 Sooke Road in Victoria
  • Spall Plaza – 1950 Harvey Avenue, Spall Road in Kelowna
  • 9143 Main Street in Osoyoos
  • 3623 DeWolf Way in Merritt

If you know any other locations closing in B.C., please comment below.

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The closures come amid efforts by the global coffee chain to revamp their stores to encourage people to linger longer.

“Starbucks has more than 18,000 North American company-operated and licensed coffeehouses, including 60 net openings year-to-date Q3 and our accelerated plan to complete at least 1,500 coffeehouse uplifts by fiscal year-end 2026,” Starbucks said in a statement.

In addition the renovations to add more artwork, greenery and better seating, Starbucks said it’s reintroducing ceramic cups and glassware for customers who want to stay, brought back condiment bars, expanded access to power outlets.

“The approximately 1% of coffeehouses affected by this announcement reflect locations where we do not see a path to delivering the customer experience or long-term performance Starbucks expects.”

The organization said stores shutting down will have signs up this weekend to notify customers.

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