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Consumer

Over 10K of these fridges have been recalled in Canada for risk of fire

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 3:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: 10,000 Galanz Retro refrigerators recalled'
Health Matters: 10,000 Galanz Retro refrigerators recalled
More than 10,000 Galanz Retro fridges are being recalled because of worries they could potentially cause a fire. Health Canada says internal electrical components may possibly short circuit and ignite while the fridge is turned on. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Sept. 25, 2026.
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Health Canada has issued a recall of specific Galanz Retro Refrigerators​ that pose a fire and burn hazard to consumers, who are urged to stop using it immediately, unplug it, and call for a free repair.

The notice says the fridges have internal electrical components that can short circuit and ignite, which poses a risk of fire and burn hazards.

In a separate recall notice from the manufacturer, they said those fire and burn hazards pose a “risk of serious injury or death.”

A total of 10,045 units were sold in Canada between December 2018 and December 2020, according to Health Canada, which says two reports of incidents in Canada have been confirmed by the company as of Sept. 21, but no injuries have been reported.

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The recall, Health Canada says, is specific to fridges that are described as “red and measure about 147 cm (58 inches) high, 61 cm (24 inches) deep and 53 cm (21 inches) wide. The 7.6 cu. ft. capacity refrigerators have doors with handles on the left side.”

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FILE – A photo provided in a Health Canada notice shows a recalled refrigerator made by Galanz.
FILE – A photo provided in a Health Canada notice shows a recalled refrigerator made by Galanz. Health Canada

The fridges include three adjustable glass shelves, one drawer and one glass shelf, and the top of the freezer has a separate door, and “Galanz” printed on the front, the recall adds.

Health Canada says in order to confirm if a fridge is part of the listed recall, consumers should look for a “Galanz Household refrigerator” label in the upper left-hand corner on the back of the unit.

On that label, look for date codes ranging from December 2018 through December 2020 and with the model number GLR76TRDER, which are included in the recall. There are also two affected sub-models corresponding to this customer model: BCD-215VF-C-62H, and BCD-215VF-D-62H.

The relevant UPC codes are 686136919715 and 190873001171.

If a recalled fridge is identified, Health Canada says consumers can schedule a free in-home repair from the company by visiting their recall website and filling out the form at the bottom of the page.

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