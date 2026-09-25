AI smart glasses recalled in Canada, U.S. for burn risk: ‘Immediately stop’

A brand of AI smart glasses has been recalled in Canada and the U.S. for a risk they may heat up and burn users, and Health Canada is urging consumers to “immediately stop using” them.

Health Canada said in a recall notice from Thursday that the left side of the smart glasses may overheat during extended use, which poses a burn hazard, and the notice from brand INMO adds that this burn hazard risks “injury or death.”

The recall specifically involves the INMO Air3 Smart Glasses sold from December 2025 to August 2026, and the glasses are described as black with “AIR3” and “INMO” printed on the inside right arm of the product.

FILE – A photo provided by Health Canada in a notice from Thursday shows the inside arm of recalled AI smart glasses. Health Canada

A separate safety recall notice was also issued by INMO on its website, which says the glasses were sold online via Amazon, Kickstarter, and the company’s own website, inmoxr.com, and were priced between US$900 and $1,300.

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Health Canada and INMO says the recall is being conducted jointly with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

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The company reported to Health Canada that 120 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 1,643 units were sold in the United States.

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Health Canada says that as of Sept. 17, the company has received no reports of incident or injury in Canada, while in the U.S., there have been 10 reports of the glasses overheating and no reports of injuries. Anyone that experiences health or safety incidents related to the glasses or any other consumer product or cosmetic is being asked to fill out Health Canada’s Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

To fix the issue, both Health Canada and INMO advise users to update the firmware online to version 3.16, which is free of charge. Consumers can do so by contacting the company directly by sending a photo of the impacted product, an order number (if available), and where it was purchased to support.usa@inmoxr.com.