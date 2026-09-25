Federal intelligence agency contacted amid U.S. interference allegations in Quebec election

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Allegations of possible U.S. interference dominated the Quebec election campaign Friday.

This prompted Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette to seek a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and contact the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) as the province heads into the final 10 days before the Oct. 5 vote.

The controversy follows reports that an American think tank published proposals to weaken Canadian unity, including supporting and financing the province’s sovereigntist party, the Parti Québécois.

View image in full screen Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, left, and Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon participate in a leaders debate in Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The report by Quebecor media quoted two unnamed sources from Fréchette’s government who said American government officials had attempted to negotiate tariffs with Quebec directly. It also noted how a U.S.-based think tank, the Defense Analyses and Research Corporation, published an essay in February calling for Americans to destabilize the Canadian federation.

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The essay urged Americans to support the election of sovereigntists in Canadian elections and to “weaponize” reconciliation between Canada and First Nations to “slowly nudge” the country on a path toward the end of history.

Fréchette, who spoke twice about the allegations during a campaign stop Friday, said the issue was serious and that Quebecers alone should decide who forms the next provincial government.

“I want help from the federal government to shed light on the issue,” she told reporters Friday morning.

View image in full screen From left, Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Frechette, Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime and Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard pose before the start of a leaders debate in Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Later Friday, Fréchette’s office issued a statement saying her team informed her last Saturday about the essays published by the U.S. think tank. The statement said the CAQ contacted CSIS on Tuesday, leading to a meeting with the federal intelligence agency on Wednesday.

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The statement added that Fréchette’s team had received no information confirming interference in the election campaign. Fréchette also confirmed that American officials contacted her government in the spring regarding sectors related to CUSMA.

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CSIS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“When my team told me about it, I shut the door on it right away. Because, as far as I’m concerned, it’s unthinkable that Quebec could sign an agreement with the United States,” Fréchette said.

“The information revealed about potential foreign interference is serious and the truth will come out,” Fréchette said, adding that Quebecers alone should determine who forms the next provincial government.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questioned both the allegations and the timing of their release, saying he has not seen proof of interference.

“There was an obligation to act promptly if there is a genuine risk; it was not done by the CAQ…and then if there is no risk and that’s why they didn’t do anything, why are they sending out this information two days before voting?” he said.

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St-Pierre Plamondon noted that advance voting begins Sunday and said the timing of the allegations was “weird.” “I’m told the information was available as of January. We’re talking about events that might have taken place in early September,” he said. “And we’re only hearing about this two days before voting begins.”

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Earlier in the campaign, the PQ leader accused the federal government of electoral interference by strategically announcing major investments in Quebec and of “anxiety-inducing” messaging concerning the trade war with the United States.

But St-Pierre Plamondon urged Quebecers on Friday to head to the polls “with peace of mind” and to not allow the federal and American governments to “kidnap” the election.

The PQ leader has promised to hold a referendum on sovereignty if his party forms a government — but not before President Donald Trump leaves the White House.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard said that if he had been aware of the information, he would have made it public and argued Fréchette should have been more transparent.

“If I had known this information before, I would have used it; I would have shared it, as you know, the premier of Quebec. This is not what happened… I think it’s a question of leadership,” he said.

Milliard also said Trump would benefit from political instability in Canada and that all party leaders should have been informed when the allegations first surfaced.

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Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal said Quebecers alone will decide the outcome of the election and called for greater transparency.

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“What is she telling us? After she meets Carney, it’s crucial that she informs all Quebecers of the nature of the interference, if there was interference,” said Ghazal.

“It’s not for Americans to tell us if they want PQ or another political party in Alberta to be elected,” she said.

Ghazal suggested the American government could have an interest in separatist movements in both Quebec and Alberta, adding that it is not up to Trump to decide who is elected in either province.

Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Ottawa is taking the allegations seriously. “Protecting our democracy is of the utmost importance to our country,” she said.

Anand said she does not believe there is currently anything affecting Canada’s democracy but added that she raises concerns with her counterparts, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when issues arise.

“Right now I do not have proof,” she said.

The foreign interference allegations emerged as party leaders continued campaigning on other issues, including government accountability and transportation.

Quebecers who want to cast a ballot before election day can vote at advance polls Sunday. Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additional information, including polling locations and other advance voting dates, is available online.

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Five parties are expecting to win seats in the Oct. 5 election: Fréchette’s CAQ, the Parti Québécois, the Quebec Liberals, the Quebec Conservatives and Québec solidaire.

–with files from The Canadian Press