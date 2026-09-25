Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Two year delay in EV battery plant construction “nothing but good news”: Ford government

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 1:00 pm
2 min read
PowerCo View image in full screen
Drone footage of the construction of a battery plant in St. Thomas, Ont. PowerCo
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
As the Ontario government’s multi-year electric vehicle manufacturing strategy faces potential collapse, Premier Doug Ford convened his cabinet to “assess [the] progress” of the “protect Ontario” promise.

On Thursday, PowerCo Canada, a subsidiary of German automaker Volkswagen, announced it would delay the production of the $7 billion giga factory in St. Thomas, Ont. where the company was planning to produce electric vehicle batteries.

The two-year construction delay comes in the wake of other electric vehicle manufacturing investments also pulling up stakes, leaving much of the Ford government’s EV supply chain strategy up in the air.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli — the architect of the EV strategy — called the construction delay “extremely exciting.”

“There are now shovels in the ground, a company has been hired and awarded contracts, there’s a $7 billion building and infrastructure being built there,” Fedeli said.

Story continues below advertisement

“To me, that’s nothing but good news.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fedeli added that full construction is expected to begin in a month, and that he expects the facility will be able to open ion 2029 as per the schedule.

Critics of the Ford government, however, argue that other plants have followed the same trajectory before eventually cancelling their investments altogether.

“We know Stellantis started with closing for retooling back in 2023 and then when 2025 came along and the tariffs hit, the retooling of that plant was delayed and a few months later we learned that the plant was being moved to Illinois,” said Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth.

According to the government’s public accounts, Honda, NextStar, Toyota and General Motors received a combined $347 million over 2025-26 fiscal year, while the city of St. Thomas received $65 million for sewer and water connections for a new industrial park.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the government should be more transparent about whether strings were attached to taxpayer funding.

“Especially when we are heavily subsidizing big companies — and I’m not saying it’s not the right thing to do — but I think it’s very clear that we should know what those strings are, that there are strings attached, there are conditions and we understand what they are,” Stiles said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fedeli said much of the promised provincial funding was based on future production and won’t be awarded if batteries or vehicles don’t come off a manufacturing line.

Still, Fedeli offered optimism about the state of Ontario auto manufacturing sector.

“Toyota invest a billion two this year in January. We’ve seen General Motors invest $1 billion in St. Catharines and more of it for Oshawa. We’ve seen Stellantis hire a third shift. Ford will be opening a multi-billion dollar facility in a couple of months here in Ontario,” he said.

“So we see great movement in the auto sector as well.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices