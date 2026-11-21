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A former provincial Progressive Conservative cabinet minister has been elected as leader of Nova Scotia’s opposition Liberals, becoming the first woman to lead the party.

Becky Druhan won the leadership Saturday at a convention in Halifax, defeating lone rival Amanda Mombourquette.

Druhan is the party’s first permanent leader since the Liberals were steamrolled in the 2024 provincial election, dropping from 14 seats to just two and losing their role as official Opposition to the New Democratic Party, led by Claudia Chender.

The Liberals gained a third seat in the legislature in May after Druhan, the Independent member for Lunenburg West, announced she would join the Liberals and contest the party’s leadership.

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Druhan, a lawyer, was first elected to the legislature in 2021 when Tim Houston led the Progressive Conservatives to a surprise majority win. She served as the education minister and later as justice minister during Houston’s second term in office.

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Last fall, she was dumped from cabinet and, less than a week later, left the Conservatives to sit as an Independent. At the time, she cited differences with the government’s leadership. Druhan has taken aim at the Houston government’s budget cuts, as well as its push for more natural resource extraction, and what she has described as its lack of transparency.

When she joined the Liberals this spring, she said her values have always been aligned with the Liberal team.

During the leadership race, Druhan said that if the Liberals are elected to govern, she would lead an open and fair government focused on strengthening communities and promoting sustainable growth.

For now, the priority for the party should be rebuilding public trust, she said.

As for Mombourquette, the municipal councillor from Cape Breton ran on a platform that called for implementing recommendations from a 2022 report that concluded the party was in need of an overhaul.

The Liberals relinquished their hold on government in 2021, when the party dropped 10 seats to 17, losing to Houston’s Progressive Conservatives. Former Liberal premier Stephen McNeil had led the Liberals to back-to-back majority governments before stepping down in 2021.