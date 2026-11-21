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Ontario Liberals are getting ready to name their new party leader, with results from members’ ranked ballots set to be revealed later today.

The favourites are said to be provincial caucus member and former hospital president Lee Fairclough, and former Liberal cabinet minister and Rogers Communications executive Navdeep Bains.

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Provincial caucus member and former bank executive Stephanie Bowman and former political staffer Dylan Marando round out the race.

This marks the party’s third leadership contest since former premier Kathleen Wynne resigned following the party’s sweeping defeat in the 2018 election.

Steven Del Duca was chosen as leader in 2020 but resigned two years later after a disappointing election result, and Bonnie Crombie served as leader from late 2023 until early this year, when she left following a weak leadership vote at an annual general meeting.

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The party says 55,000 members were eligible to vote over the past few weeks for the new leader.