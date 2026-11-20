Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is adding several Crowns over three and a half years, but one attorney says it’s still far off from meaningful change.

The Manitoba Association of Crown Attorneys announced the province is hiring 25 new prosecutors over three and a half years on Monday, and the organization is withdrawing its grievance filed against the government in April 2023. Fifteen new support workers will also be hired.

The number of Crowns that will be hired is half of what is needed, said Ben Wickstrom, vice-president of the Manitoba Association of Crown Attorneys.

“We’ve said that 50 is what we think would have a really meaningful impact on our workload,” said Wickstrom. “So, 25 is some distance from that, but it certainly is a step in the right direction.”

The plan is to have five new Crowns hired before the end of the fiscal year, which is in April 2027, said Wickstrom. They intend to hire six in 2028, seven in 2029, and another seven in 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization has long been advocating for more resources to help with Crown workloads.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The amount of cases disposed in the system went up 22 per cent from 2020 to 2023, according to Manitoba Provincial Court Annual Reports. In 2020-21, there were 32,194 cases disposed and 39,503 in 2022-23.

Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe points the finger to the previous government on the overburdened court.

“For years, [they] starved our justice system including our Crown attorneys,” said Wiebe.

But another issue is retaining Crowns in the province.

“The question for us is obviously going to be ‘can we recruit and retain the people into these positions?’ It has been an ongoing challenge, and we’ve noted that there’s real retention problems,” said Wickstrom, noting the compensation isn’t competitive with other jurisdictions.

Legal counsel salaries in Manitoba range from $97,800 to around $200,000, according to the Manitoba Association of Crown Attorneys’ pay scale effective March 2021 to March 2027.

Overworked court on tighter deadlines

A person charged with an offence is given the right to be tried in a “reasonable time” as the time frame ranges from 18 to 30 months depending on the court, according to the Canadian Charter of Right and Freedoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifteen cases were stayed for unreasonable delay from 2018 to 2023, according to numbers from the province of Manitoba. The number of delay motions has also fluctuated since 2018 from 19 to 23 in 2025. There were 43 delay motions filed in 2024.

“You have to get work done on a more compressed timeline,” said Wickstrom.

Cait Alexander, an intimate partner violence survivor, said her former partner nearly beat her to death in 2021, but his charges were thrown out under Jordan’s rule.

“I would rather have physical violence committed against me than engage in that system,” said Alexander. “This is the norm. The norm is that the criminal court system is failing victims.”

She said more resources are needed in the court to minimize harm for survivors.

“Fund the court system on all levels, so that survivors aren’t waiting years,” she said. “It’s not just me. It’s tens and tens of thousands of victims.”

This comes as the court is slashing multiple sittings in rural locations in April 2027.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is suing the provincial government for stagnant underfunding for Legal Aid Manitoba.