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An Ontario fugitive wanted in connection with two Toronto-area shootings was arrested in Winnipeg Thursday, less than six hours after being placed on Canada’s most wanted list.

Filmon Fesshaghirgis, 28, of London, Ont., was ranked No. 14 when the updated list was unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Police arrested him at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Fesshaghirgis was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for two shootings that happened at the start of the decade.

The first occurred on Nov. 12, 2020. At roughly 6:30 p.m. that day, York Regional Police officers were called to a shooting at a business on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan. One person was taken to hospital.

At about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2021, Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a shooting at a house in Bolton.

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Two people were hurt, including the victim from the incident in Vaughan. The second victim, Bolton resident Giovanni Costa, 65, died at the scene.

Fesshaghirgis faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. The OPP said it’s planning to bring Fesshaghirgis to the province.

Most of the fugitives placed on Bolo’s list are wanted for murder or attempted murder across the country. Bolo has published life-sized, AI-generated depictions of the 25 fugitives to show how they may appear in public. The allegations against them have not been proven in court.

Who is the most wanted fugitive?

At the top of this year’s list is Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted by Winnipeg police for the September 2023 killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill.

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A reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Singh’s arrest in Canada or the United States is being offered by Bolo.

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Singh is also on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and he has been wanted for murder by Indian authorities since 2022.

“The harm we believed he has caused and will continue to cause if he’s not caught extends well beyond one community, one city, one country. This is one extremely dangerous individual,” Winnipeg police Deputy Chief Cam Mackid told reporters Thursday.

“We will be absolutely relentless when it comes to pursuing these types of investigations. We also believe public safety is a shared responsibility, and one has been answered by Canadians time and again through the Bolo Program. We’re now asking all Canadians to be on the lookout for Goldy Brar. He should be considered extremely violent, armed, and dangerous.”

4:46 Goldy Brar tops Canada’s most wanted list, with reward of up to $250K

Who else is wanted?

Kyle Prouse, Cody Rudifo, Ayoub Mohamed and Sabrina Agusto-Ramirez round out Bolo’s top five.

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Rewards of up to $100,000 and $50,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrests of Prouse and Rudifo, respectively. Toronto police say Prouse is wanted for attempted murder and Rudifo is wanted for murder.

Mohamed is being sought by Quebec provincial police for murder, with a reward of up to $50,000 available.

A $50,000 reward has been issued for Agusto-Ramirez, who is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for murder-related charges in connection with a 2023 homicide case in Fresno, Calif. Agusto-Ramirez is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Joseph Madore, Brayton Kennedy and Dylan Denis all have a $50,000 reward in place; Madore and Kennedy are wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for murder, while Denis is wanted by police in Montreal for murder.

The remaining entries do not currently have Bolo rewards attached.

The rewards expire on Nov. 2, 2027.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service.