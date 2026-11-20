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B.C. freelance videographer Kevin Li was setting up his equipment at Tsawwassen Mills Mall on Truth and Reconciliation Day, Sept. 30.

He is still recovering from life-changing injuries and trying to get his life back together.

Li was hit by a truck outside the mall that morning. Two people died at the scene and one person passed away in hospital about two weeks later.

“I got there about 30, 40 minutes before the event was about to start,” Li told Global News.

He said he saw wilapiya (Barb Joe) and Virginia Splockton chatting as they were getting set to unveil the House Post, carved by Joe’s son’s team.

“I set up and then it was really, really quiet,” Li said.

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“And all of a sudden, I felt something hit me from the left side, almost like a big body check. But it wasn’t a body check; it was a pickup truck. It hit me; my body had twisted, my head had stayed still.”

Joe and Splockton were killed.

Li said that when it happened, time stopped and he wasn’t sure if he was going to make it.

“I asked myself, do I have my will done? I said yes. I asked myself, did I spend enough time with my daughter? I said, yes. And then the third thing was, did I do enough with my life? And I said yes,” he said.

“And it went black and I’d found peace. I thought I died. I honestly did.”

But when Li opened his eyes, everything was blurry. He didn’t know where he was or what had happened.

“I laid still on the ground and I heard, ‘Mom, stay with me, don’t go yet,’ Li said.

“And it was horrific.”

Li said he knew his life would never be the same.

“While I’m on the ground, I asked, ‘How am I gonna take care of my kid? How am I going to take care of my parents when they get older? Why should they have to take of me?’

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“How am I supposed to take care of my parents and my kid?”

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Li said at events he has attended since the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy, in which an SUV drove into a crowd of people, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more, organizers have installed temporary barricades.

Li says his life has changed “because of some guy that drove through us, because of the mall and not being able to put boulders on for a public gathering.”

2:14 Two elders killed in Tsawwassen Mills crash

In a statement, Tsawwassen Mills said they recognize the “profound impact” the incident had on the families and community.

“The safety and well-being of everyone at Tsawwassen Mills remain our highest priority. We understand the concerns raised regarding protective barriers and take them seriously,” they said.

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“Given the sensitive nature of this incident, we are not in a position to comment on specific safety measures or potential changes at this time.”

Li said that before the incident he was getting in the best shape of his life – training for HYROX and taking scuba lessons.

“And to have all of that stopped, to lying there on the ground and thinking, ‘How am I gonna ever pick up my daughter again? How am I going to take care of my parents when they get older? Why should they have to take of me?” he added.

Li is now recovering at home, but he says his nightmare is not over.

He has been battling with ICBC and WorkSafeBC.

“Why is nobody held accountable for this?” Li said.

Police have not released the driver’s name in the case, but previously stated that it is possible that the driver experienced a medical event prior to the collision.

0:39 3rd death from Tsawwassen Mills crash

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“Initially, ICBC didn’t even want to even pay for my equipment that was bulldozed by the pickup truck,” Li said.

“I lost two cameras, three lenses, two tripods and a lot of other peripherals that was at retail around 20 something to $30,000. They didn’t want to pay for it. Why? Because the person had an unforeseen medical issue, which is not covered by ICBC.

“So you want me to get back to work, but you won’t replace my equipment. And so, I mean, I’m victimized again and again.”

But Li said the community stepped up to help take care of him and he is so grateful for his family, the Tsawwassen First Nation and friends who brought him food and checked up on him every day.

“That’s what really carried me because for a long time I kept it secret because I didn’t want to rely on anybody else,” he said.

“A lot of my friends actually didn’t know. And it was very, very dark and I felt very invisible, especially having to deal with ICBC. The first thing I had to do after surgery was to file an ICBC claim and all that paperwork that trailed afterwards and to realize, oh, you gotta do a WorkSafe claim now.”

A friend set up a GoFundMe for Li, which exceeded its goal in about 24 hours.

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Li said he is now learning about gratitude and healing and trying to move forward while his body recovers, even though every day is a challenge.

“I want people to know that people don’t think this can happen to them, but they also don’t think that it can’t happen to them,” he said.

“Treasure every day and have gratitude for waking up in the morning and being able to take a shower without bath seats and bars and everything like that and being to do daily activities without pain.

“I had no idea how good I had it until after this accident.”