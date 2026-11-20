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About 50 people, including provincial politicians from all major parties, gathered in front of Nova Scotia’s legislature on Friday to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The annual occasion honours transgender and gender-diverse people whose lives were lost to anti-transgender violence and hatred.

Nova Scotia NDP member Lisa Lachance hosted a ceremony that featured poetry readings by Halifax artist Asiah Sparks.

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Sparks says the occasion calls for people to honour those who weren’t given the chance to safely live their lives authentically.

Lachance, who is Nova Scotia’s first openly gender-queer member of the legislature, says rates of violence against queer and trans people continue to rise, and it’s crucial allies do what they can to make the lives of trans people safer.

Statistics Canada data released in March says hate crimes targeting gender identity or expression increased for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, with 139 police-reported incidents.

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The rate of hate crimes experienced by transgender and gender-diverse people since 2020 has nearly tripled.