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Alberta legislation that would require oil and gas companies to pay upfront for the eventual cleanup of each well seems positive on the surface, but much will depend on how it’s implemented and enforced, says a rancher and landowner advocate.

“It looks good on paper,” Bill Heidecker, president of the Alberta Surface Rights Federation, said Thursday. “We got lots of questions on how it will actually work.”

The legislation introduced as part of a broader bill Wednesday would require companies to make an initial payment of up to $50,000 followed by yearly incremental payments over a 10-year period, with the funds attached to each well regardless of any ownership changes.

The new rules in the Energy, Environment and Utilities Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, are expected to apply to wells drilled after April 1, 2027.

The backlog of thousands of wells that have yet to be properly closed remains an ongoing issue.

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Heidecker has a cattle ranch near Coronation, Alta., in the eastern part of the province, and says there are a “couple dozen” wells on his land — some producing and some not.

Dealing with the industry has been a “constant headache,” he said. Heidecker wants assurances companies will be held to their obligations.

“There are a lot of laws and regulations on the books that haven’t been enforced to the degree they should have,” he said.

It’s also unclear what the rules are for energy infrastructure beyond wells, such as pipelines, he said. And he wants more detail on the formula to calculate the cost of well cleanup — is it based on today’s costs or future projected ones? What if there are multiple well bores stemming from one pad? — as well as how to prioritize which wells are cleaned up first.

“We’ve seen that in the existing cleanup, the companies tend to clean up the easy, simple ones and they’re leaving the difficult, expensive ones lower down on the list,” he said.

“So we welcome this, of course, but we’re reserving judgment until we see what actually happens.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "So we welcome this, of course, but we're reserving judgment until we see what actually happens."

1:51 Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta plan for orphan well cleanup coming

Heidecker’s group sent a letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith last week expressing “profound dissatisfaction” with her government’s handling of energy policy and landowner rights, listing off a litany of concerns around both current development and inactive infrastructure.

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It urged landowners to withhold consent for oil and gas development on their properties and not voluntarily sign new leases.

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Heidecker said the call for resistance remains, despite the province taking a “step in the right direction” with the proposed upfront closure funding.

“There’s so many other things they need to address,” he said. Those matters include a lack of firm cleanup deadlines, unpaid municipal taxes and inadequate enforcement.

Meanwhile, an environmental think-tank offered qualified praise for the move.

The new rules would be “an important and positive step toward ensuring industry meets its legal responsibility to clean up after itself,” said Amanda Bryant, manager of the oil and gas program at the Pembina Institute.

But she said to be successful, the new rules should include minimum thresholds for how much financial security is set aside for cleanup.

“Additional action is needed to address existing inactive and orphan wells, such as implementing enforceable timelines for well closure, charging an inactive well fee, or increasing the orphan well levy charged to industry to reflect the scale of the cleanup work ahead,” Bryant said.

Wells are deemed orphans when there is no entity legally responsible for their cleanup, for instance when their owner goes bankrupt. Such wells become the responsibility of the non-profit Orphan Well Association, which is funded through an industry fee.

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2:01 University of Calgary study looks at abandoned oil well burden in Alberta

The Orphan Well Levy for the 2026-27 fiscal year is $154.56 million.

The well association has pegged total cleanup costs of its inventory at $1.66 billion. Landowner advocates say the current levy isn’t high enough to address the scale of the backlog, and some have raised concern about the health and environmental effects of potential contamination from improperly managed wells.

Heidecker’s group is part of a lawsuit filed in September by landowners challenging what they call the Alberta Energy Regulator’s “chronic underfunding” of the Orphan Well Levy, the amount of which is determined by the Alberta government based on the regulator’s recommendation.

The latest monthly numbers from the Orphan Well Association say there are 7,328 wells waiting to be decommissioned, which involves permanently dismantling equipment so that the site is safe.

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Another 9,258 sites are in need of reclamation, which means restoring the land so it’s similar to its original state.

In the 2025-26 fiscal year, the combined cost of decommissioning and reclaiming a well was more than $56,000.

Brian Jean, Alberta’s energy and minerals minister, said the cost of putting funds into the new Resource Asset Closure Assurance and Stewardship Fund shouldn’t have a negative impact on industry.

He figures the funds would amount to an initial one per cent of the cost of drilling the well, plus another one per cent from the incremental payments over the following decade.

He told reporters Thursday that as companies become more efficient and find ways to drive down the cost, “frankly, there are good opportunities to make money.”

Under the legislation, companies would be able to unlock the funds — which would have accrued compound interest over the years — once reclamation is complete.

Jean said if companies don’t put down the deposit, they can’t get a licence to drill.

“It’s a cost of doing business,” he said.

“The truth is that it’s a very innovative approach. It’s a one-of-a-kind approach, the first in the world, and it’s going to work.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The truth is that it's a very innovative approach. It's a one-of-a-kind approach, the first in the world, and it's going to work."

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