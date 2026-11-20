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Who doesn’t love unwrapping a holiday present? More than a quarter of Canadians, apparently, who would rather open an envelope full of cash instead, a new survey shows.

With holiday shopping season in full swing and Black Friday approaching, more than a quarter of Canadians (27 per cent) say they would much rather their friends, family and loved ones gave them cash than a present, a new survey from EQ Bank shows.

“We all have memories of being really excited about opening a present, opening it with glee and finding something you didn’t want, like a pair of socks,” said Leslie Logan, senior financial planner at TD Wealth.

Younger Canadians are more likely to prefer cash, with 41 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 preferring money, compared to only 12 per cent of those over the age of 55.

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The social taboo around giving someone cash, whether for the holidays or for a wedding, is ending, Logan said.

“My mother would be aghast if she received an envelope full of cash, but nowadays it’s more normal to receive cash,” she said.

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Receiving cash saves many the stress of returning a present they don’t like or ending up with something they won’t use and gives the recipient more flexibility.

“Cash is king,” Logan said.

Another 11 per cent said they prefer gift cards.

Of the 27 per cent who prefer cash, 14 per cent said they would use it for covering everyday expenses. This points to a holiday shopping squeeze, with more than a third (35 per cent) saying they are in a worse financial position than they were last holiday season.

More than half (57 per cent) said they plan to reduce, postpone or skip at least one holiday expense to afford the holidays this year.

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Cash comes in handy in a pinch like this, Logan said.

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“Instead of buying GTA VI, you pay your credit card bill,” she said.

Seven per cent said in the EQ Bank survey that they prefer cash because they can use it to buy something they like, while six per cent said they would use that money to save or invest.

An alternative to cash is buying someone a financial product or contributing to a savings account.

“If you’re giving to grandchildren, an RESP (Registered Education Savings Plan) for their future post-secondary education is a great option,” Logan said.

For helping an adult, topping up their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can also help. If your loved one is an aspiring homeowner, contributing to their First Home Savings Account can also go a long way, Logan said.

However, if your loved one finds financial products overwhelming, it can help to take them to a bank or financial advisor and help set them up with a new investment account, she said.

Even a contribution as small as $50 or $25 can compound over a long period of time and help start an investment habit.

“This Christmas you could give the gift of financial literacy,” Logan said.