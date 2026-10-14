Person injured in Tsawwassen Mills crash dies from her injuries

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One of the people injured in the crash outside of the Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Centre on Truth and Reconciliation Day has died in hospital from her injuries.

Delta police said on Wednesday that 64-year-old Gwenyth Brigit Dwyn, from South Delta, was one of the two people who remained in the hospital following the collision on Sept. 30.

One other person who was initially taken to hospital has since been released and continues their recovery at home, police said.

Previously, police confirmed that two First Nations elders were killed in the crash.

Virginia Splockton is described as a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and elder whose presence touched countless lives.

The other victim has been identified as wilapiya (Barb Joe).

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“Barb Joe was a cultural pillar, knowledge keeper and matriarch of Tsawwassen First Nation,” a tribute post read.

2:14 Two elders killed in Tsawwassen Mills crash

Police said around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 30, preliminary information indicated the driver of a vehicle may have experienced a medical emergency and struck four pedestrians outside the mall.

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Investigators have completed extensive scene and collision analysis and continue to examine all available evidence relevant to determining exactly what occurred, police added.

While investigators have not reached any final conclusions, police said that the vehicle involved in the fatal crash was also involved in an earlier collision.

The possibility that the driver experienced a medical event prior to the collisions remains under investigation.

2:00 Victims of deadly Tsawwassen Mills crash identified

Based on the evidence reviewed to date, investigators have not identified evidence indicating that the collision was targeted or ideologically motivated.

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“We understand that the community has questions and wants answers about what occurred,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Whiteley, media relations officer for Delta police.

“Our responsibility is to ensure those answers are based on a complete and objective examination of the evidence. Investigators are working through a significant amount of information, and it is important that we not reach conclusions before that work is complete.”

Police are asking anyone who has not already spoken with investigators and who witnessed the incident or observed the involved vehicle on the Tsawwassen Mills property before the collision to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference file 26-18401.