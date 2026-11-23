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Three Calgary Police Service officers were arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was allegedly punched in the head, put in restraints and sedated in a hotel lobby.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the 42-year-old man died in the lobby of a hotel on the south side of the city in 2024.

Staff had called police to ask for help removing the man, as he was loitering near a check-in desk of the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre.

View image in full screen The Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre in south Calgary. Global News

Constables Roy Braun, Filip Poskovic and Vincent Washington were also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

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“ASIRT’s investigation found reasonable grounds to believe offences were committed,” the provincial policing watchdog said in a news release.

“Following a review of the investigation and further review and advice from the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service that charges be laid, ASIRT executive director Matthew Block determined that the involved officers should be charged.”

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The accused officers were released on an undertaking. They are set to appear in court Jan. 6.

In a statement, the police service said it couldn’t comment on the circumstances because the matter is before the courts.

It said the officers have been relieved from their duties with pay.

“These charges are extremely serious, and we recognize the significant concerns this incident raises about police accountability, the use of force and public trust,” it said.

“A man lost his life and three police officers have been charged. We recognize the profound and lasting impact this has had on all families involved and the broader community.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "A man lost his life and three police officers have been charged. We recognize the profound and lasting impact this has had on all families involved and the broader community."

At the time of the man’s death, the chief of the Blood Tribe identified him as Jon Wells.

Jon Wells, a well-known indigenous rodeo champion, has been identified as the man who died while in police custody following a confrontation at the Carriage House Inn in Calgary on September 17, 2024. Legacy Funeral Home

He appeared dazed when he was told to leave the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre by police on Sept. 17, 2024, ASIRT said in a statement at the time.

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It said the man raised his hands and started to walk out, telling officers, “I don’t want to die.”

Wells was tackled to the ground after he resisted an officer trying to grab him and was then punched in the head.

At this point, ASIRT said, officers fought the man for 3 1/2 minutes with “various uses of force.”

The man was put in handcuffs and leg restraints, and a spit mask was placed on his mouth, said ASIRT. He was then “noted to be bleeding from the mouth and vomits.”

Seven minutes later, the agency said the man was sedated by emergency crews and left lying face down. After three more minutes, he was found unresponsive.

Wells was declared dead a short while later.

“At no point during the interaction had the male been identified, nor was he ever told he was being detained or under arrest,” ASIRT said.

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Defence lawyer Cory Wilson, who represents Poskovic, said his client denies the allegations.

“He is presumed innocent and plans to vigorously defend himself at trial,” said Wilson.

Defence lawyer Shamsher Kothari said his client, Braun, also denies the allegations and is presumed innocent.

“We look forward to challenging the evidence in court and having him exonerated,” Kothari said.