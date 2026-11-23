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Police have charged a Nova Scotia man with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked another man with an axe.

RCMP say they were called to an altercation in front of a home in the community of Pictou Landing, about 130 kilometres northeast of Halifax, around 5 p.m. on Nov 2.

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Police say a 37-year-old man from Trenton, N.S., allegedly struck a 55-year-old man with an axe during the incident.

Mounties say they administered first aid to the men, who both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the suspect was arrested safely and the two men were taken to hospital.

The accused will be back in court next month to answer to the attempted murder charge.