Send this page to someone via email

Mark Mishriki is used to hearing the noise of sirens and traffic outside of his Scarborough home…but never the sound of gunshots.

That changed early Sunday morning.

“I was at home, and all I heard was three gunshots, one after the other, at around midnight or 12:30 to be exact,” he said.

Sirens soon followed.

Alarmed, Mishriki got up to secure his windows and doors, but couldn’t see anything outside.

It wasn’t until he woke up the next day that he found out what happened, and saw the active crime scene — just meters away from where he lives.

Toronto Police say three 16-year-old boys were gunned down — two of whom later died — following a shooting in the area of Ellesmere Road and Brimley road.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say they received calls for help at around 12:30 a.m., which led them to a Petro Canada gas station in the area.

When they arrived, they found the three victims with gunshot wounds.

View image in full screen Toronto Police cordoned off this gas station near Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road, and continued to canvas for clues well into Sunday afternoon. via Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Life saving measures were administered on scene, before two of the teens were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital, where they later died.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The third teen, who was taken to SickKids, remained in hospital Sunday with critical but non life-threatening injuries.

“There was an indication that a [victim] was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene,” Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve told journalists Sunday.

“There were no major injuries caused by that. We are still working to determine whether that vehicle was involved. I don’t believe, at this point in time, that it was though,” he continued.

Story continues below advertisement

Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve says all three victims are 16. One of the victims appears to also have been hit by a car. The survivor is stable in hospital. The victims were reportedly at an event in the area near the gas station, when a confrontation on Ellesmere led to a shooting. pic.twitter.com/wnz2SEqtaC — Noor Ra’fat (@TheNoorRafat) November 22, 2026

Police did not give suspect description, and were not releasing the victims names until next of kin are notified.

Grieve told reporters that it appears the initial shooting began west of the gas station, further up Ellesmere Road.

A private event with nearly 50 people was being hosted in an industrial area nearby, when the three victims walked out.

Afterwards, Grieve says the victims are believed to have had a confrontation with a different group on Ellesmere, which led to the shooting.

“It does appear the victims made their way down to this gas station where they ultimately were located by police and paramedics,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities are asking any witnesses, or anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage to contact the Homicide Unit.

“It feels terrible. Not safe,” said area resident Huguette Skinner when she learned the news.

“It’s a nice safe neighborhood. Its just unfortunate,” another community member told Global News.

As officers continued to look for clues Sunday, area residents like Mishriki continued to look for answers.

“What could have been done so that it could be prevented?,” he said.

“It hurts. Those are people with loved ones, you know? I just feel so bad for them.”