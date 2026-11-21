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Toronto police say they have arrested a man in a homicide investigation, one day after he was placed at No. 9 on Canada’s most wanted list of fugitives.

They arrested the 25-year-old in Toronto on Friday, alongside a 26-year-old woman who has been charged with accessory.

In September 2026, officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a field near the Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road area, where they found a 32-year-old man dead inside.

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Investigators later identified three suspects in the death and arrested two people, while the man arrested Friday remained an outstanding suspect.

The accused is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and ask anyone with information to come forward.

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