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A problem apartment building in central Edmonton has been emptied of its residents after the courts found evidence of suspected gang activity, drug use, squatting and copper pipe thefts.

People living at Stadium Plaza on 86 Street, near 112 Avenue, were moving their worldly belongings out on Friday.

Paige Parenteau had been living at the problem property in the Parkdale neighbourhood near Commonwealth Place for the past 10 months.

She, along with dozens of other tenants, were evicted after an Alberta judge released them from their leases and said they must move out by noon on Nov. 20.

“I stayed till the last day because some people, they had nowhere to go, and I wanted to make sure they were ok,” Parenteau said.

While the living conditions were horrible, some residents said they had nowhere else to turn.

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“This was like living in a homeless shelter. It really was,” Parenteau said, adding people were regularly breaking into a side door and causing problems.

2:15 Residents sound off over squalid conditions at central Edmonton apartment building

Justice Michael Lema made the eviction decision a week ago on Nov. 13. Court documents state that rental payments had largely dried up at the “state-of-chaos apartment building.”

Of 78 rental units at Stadium Plaza, 22 were occupied by people whose lease agreements had expired, two who never had one and 12 people with valid agreements.

The owner stopped making mortgage payments this past January and legal proceedings began.

“The receiver was appointed on Aug. 25, 2026. It has collected only approximately $13,000 of an estimated $90,000 of rent collectively due since then,” read the decision from Justice Lema.

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They noted the building was plagued with problems: inoperable elevators, gang activity, destruction of suites and eventually, the loss of heating due to copper pipe thefts.

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The building is relatively new, having been built in 2022-2023 at a cost of around $12.3 million. Lema noted its construction was plagued by problems, “as reflected in the registration of various construction liens.”

The building has fared no better since opening, Lema said, noting the following issues:

Less-than-full occupancy

Unleased suites being occupied by squatters

Illegal-drug-related activities occurring in certain suites and in public areas

Flooding rendering the elevators inoperable

Ongoing destruction of or damage to the main entrance and the entrances of various suites

Graffiti reflecting gang activity in the building

Excessive noise (day and night)

Effectively daily attendance by police

Eventually the loss of heat via ongoing thefts of copper piping throughout the building

Global News spoke with three residents who lived in Stadium Plaza on Friday. All said they had been assaulted, had their units broken into, and feared for their life.

One man who didn’t share his name said he was attacked with a knife and bear sprayed by random people who entered the building.

It was hard to shower or use the washroom because he was constantly worried about someone breaking in, he said.

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Parenteau had similar experiences.

“The night this happened to me,” she said, gesturing to a large, fading green and purple bruise on her jaw and cheek and mark near her eye, “I think I was inside my apartment sleeping and I didn’t lock my door.

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Parenteau said she had to get dental work done and couldn’t open her eye because of the random assault.

“That’s pretty extreme, to neglect a building that much where your tenants are getting hurt.”

2:56 Fire at Sherwood Park home the latest in string of incidents at problem property

Due to the pipe thefts and other damage, repairs on the heating system could cost around $461,000 and would take months to fix — right as winter weather is arriving.

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One resident who spoke at the court proceedings told the judge she has been coping, in part, with space heaters and by boiling water while looking for a new place to live.

The receiver of the property said the repairs were not possible with the building occupied, which is part of the reason residents were told to leave.

“I find that no reasonable tenant would be willing to remain as a tenant in an unheated apartment building from mid-November to mid-February (at minimum) in Edmonton,” read Justice Lema’s decision.

The eviction has left some residents in limbo, unable to afford to move to a new rental.

“I was off the street, so I had to stay there til I found another spot,” one tenant said. “Because the owners aren’t around, there’s no damage deposit to be given back to go get a new place.”

While residents acknowledge not every problem could’ve been avoided, they hope others living in similar situations have a better ending than they did.

“If a tenant has an issue, sometimes it’s exaggerated; I understand that, and it gets annoying when it’s repetitive, but this… really needed some attention,” Parenteau said. “I’m very curious as to how closely the relationships are monitored between social workers, welfare workers and the landlords they connect with.”

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The judge also brought up what appeared to be a lack of public health inspections, noting the building has never been declared unfit for human habitation.

“I note, in closing, the continuing absence of a section 62 order under the Public Health Act and query how an apartment building lacking heating, apparently not remediable for last three months i.e. until mid-February, can be regarded, even implicitly, as fit for habitation,” Lema said.

While she says she will be ok, Parenteau worries about the people she shared walls with.

“I am very concerned for some of my neighbours — I cared so much about them and I really hope they are doing ok.”