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A woman has been arrested by Winnipeg police in connection with the death of 70-year-old Richard James Boychuk.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to a report of a person found dead inside a home in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue. Police determined the death was a homicide.

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The homicide unit identified Joanne Lea Mantik, 43, as a suspect. She was arrested on Oct. 28.

Mantik is charged with second-degree murder and for an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

She was detained in custody.