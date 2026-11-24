A teenager who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of an innocent man and hardworking electrician named Joshua Bernard-Reis, fatally shot outside his mother’s house on Danzig Street three years ago, said he was hired by a man named “Money” to go shoot up a house.

The teen, who was only 15 years old at the time, told the jury he is currently serving a seven-year youth sentence. He testified Tuesday at the trial for Jermaine Goode who is on trial for the first-degree murder of Bernard-Reis.

Called as a witness by the defence, the teen said Goode, who was 19 at the time, was friends with his older brother.

The teen, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), said he told his marijuana dealer he wanted to make some cash doing crimes, and the dealer put him on a chat on the Signal App with a man he knew as “Money.”

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He said after meeting Money on the chat, Money asked him to vandalize a car for cash. He said his drug dealer told him, “this guy is blesssed,” so he believed Money was legit.

After being paid $1,000-$1,200 for the first car, he said a couple of months later he was asked to vandalize a second car and was paid about $1,400 or more in cash. The teen said he never met Money in person.

When asked during cross-examinatinon where the vandalisms happened, the teen said he couldn’t remember, only that the cars were associated with “very big houses.”

In September 2023, the teen said he was added to another group chat with five to seven others whom he did not know.

“I didn’t want them to know my name. I’m pretty sure they didn’t want me to know theirs,” he explained, saying the sole purpose of the chat was for doing crimes.

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When assistant Crown attorney Maureen Pecknold asked if he knew if Goode was on the chat, the teen said no.

“For all you knew, Money was Mr. Goode?” asked Pecknold.

“I can’t say that. Maybe?” replied the teen.

The teen explained that he was asked by Money to go shoot up a house but didn’t know why nor did he ask.

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“No one is going to get hurt. We’re just shooting up the house and we’re going to get away,” said the teen who testified Money assured him and another member of the group that it was going to be “blessed,” which meant that no one was going to get hurt.

The teen said on Sept. 24, 2023 he was sent an Uber that took him to a red car. After getting in the car with three others, the driver picked up another passenger, and all five drove to Danzig Street.

The teen said he had been there before but didn’t know anyone on Danzig Street nor who lived at 145 Danzig St., where Bernard-Reis lived with his mother.

Once on Danzig, the teen testified the passenger in the front seat passed the three passengers in the backseat loaded guns before the driver told all four to “just shoot” before they all got out. He said he had never fired a gun before and fired five to six shots.

Bernard-Reis, 21, was shot in the head and later died in hospital.

View image in full screen Joshua Bernard-Reis, who was shot and killed in September 2023, is pictured. Provided

The teen said he didn’t think they had shot anyone and only learned someone had been struck after seeing the news.

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He testified as they were driving away in the red car, a figure in a passing vehicle raised his arm and fired in their direction.

The teen testified it was only after they took off their masks that he realized that Goode was in the car and had been shot in the shoulder.

The teen and Goode went to Markham-Stouffville Hospital later that night and told workers that Goode had been shot in a random drive-by shooting, admitting they made up the lie as they were on their way to hospital.

Pecknold suggested that the teen lied to hospital workers about what happened to Goode just the way he lied about the fact he didn’t know that Bernard-Reis had been shot.

Pecknold suggested the shooting was targeted and the teen ought to have known people could have been hurt given there were cars in driveways.

“I’m going to suggest you were the one who shot Mr. Goode by mistake?” said Pecknold.

“It’s possible,” replied the teen.

“I’m going to suggest that’s why you took him to hospital. In fact, you owed him because you shot him,” Pecknold added. “I’m going to suggest you’re here today testifying because you owe him. Just as you lied to people at the hospital, you’re lying to us today.”

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The teen denied it. “I don’t owe him. He’s not my friend. I don’t feel like I owe him.”

The jury has heard Goode, who has pleaded not guilty, will not be testifying in his own defence. Closing arguments are expected to be heard on Friday.