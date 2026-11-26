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One of the gunmen in a shooting spree at a northwest Edmonton bar four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for more than a dozen years.

On Thursday, Said Ibrahim was sentenced for his involvement in the fatal shooting, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

On March 12, 2022, around 2:37 a.m., a stolen Ford Focus pulled up a block away from the Ertale Lounge and four men got out while the getaway driver, who was sentenced for his role in 2024, stayed in the car.

Ibrahim and three other men walked up to the front of the Middle Eastern-style lounge and at 2:44 a.m., opened fire — shooting semi and fully-automatic handguns for 21 seconds.

View image in full screen Police tape surrounds businesses on 118 Avenue in Edmonton as EPS investigate a homicide on March 12, 2022. Chris Chacon, Global News

Bullets struck the lounge and several surrounding buildings, injuring eight people including Imbert George, who was 28 and had been at the bar with his wife.

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The lounge on 118 Avenue and 124 Street was busy with about 40 people inside and outside on a small patio. The couple had just left the lounge to go home when George was shot.

He was taken to hospital but died.

1:55 7 people shot, 1 man dead: Edmonton police investigate Saturday morning shooting

A compilation video from the agreed statement of facts played during sentencing in the Edmonton courtroom on Thursday, showing some of what happened that night.

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The gunmen were seen shooting at the lounge before running away, getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Video from the Edmonton Police Service’s Air One helicopter showed the ensuing police chase, leading to the arrest of three people.

A few victim impact statements were read in court during the sentencing, including some from the people who were shot and survived.

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Many said their lives have completely changed since that day, they don’t feel safe anymore and some are still suffering from emotional and physical pain.

Imbert George poses for a picture with his wife Cassandra and son Jevone. Imbert was only 28 years old when he was tragically shot during a night out. Credit: Family

Imbert George’s family submitted statements as well.

His wife Cassandra Matthias wrote about the night she lost the person she was supposed to grow old with. Writing the memory of that night and those faces has haunted her, she said, adding her child should never have had to lose his parent.

George’s sister-in-law, Trisha George, told the court his life was taken in a senseless act of violence, and spoke about how her sons will never truly know their uncle.

She said simple moments her family once took for granted are now filled with sorrow, and that they live in “a world that feels emptier without him at our side.”

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View image in full screen Police tape surrounds businesses on 118 Avenue in Edmonton as EPS investigate a homicide on March 12, 2022. Chris Chacon, Global News

Ibrahim was 23 when he took part in the shooting. He fired 29 of the 66 rounds that night.

He did not have a criminal record prior to this, which the Crown called “shocking for the extreme nature of the offence committed.”

Justice Jonathan Martin sentenced Ibrahim to a mandatory life sentence and accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence that he serve 15 years before being eligible for parole.

Martin said he had very little evidence of positive character traits, aside from Ibrahim’s guilty plea, and said the convicted murderer caused profound enduring suffering.

Martin added the coordinated group attack provided a clear insight into Ibrahim’s character and reflected poorly on him.

As he delivered his sentence, Martin told George’s family he recognizes there are no words he can offer that can relieve the grief of this loss.

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Ibrahim said very little during the hearing, only that “I apologize for my part in this and thank the court for the time.”

The courtroom was packed with Ibrahim’s family, as well as the family of the victim.

Before he was taken away, Ibrahim said goodbye to his loved ones. He will also be required to give his DNA and is subject to a lifetime weapons ban.

Ibrahim was one of five people charged or wanted in connection with the crime, and is the third to be handed a life sentence in connection with the shooting.

1:26 Man sentenced to 8 years for role in deadly Ertale Lounge shooting

The getaway driver, Mohamod Mohamod, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received an eight-year prison sentence in 2024.

Last year, one of the other shooters, Samatar Mohiadin, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

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A fourth suspect, Saed Osman, remains on the loose. Osman is wanted on 20 Canada-wide warrants, including charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and multiple other firearms offences. Osman has ties to the Toronto-based Go Getem Gang (GGG) and goes by aliases “Styles” and “Guled.”

A fifth unknown suspect was captured on surveillance video but has not been brought to justice.