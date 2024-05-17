Man sentenced to 8 years for role in Edmonton lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured

Send this page to someone via email

A man was sentenced Friday afternoon after pleading guilty to manslaughter for his role in a 2022 Edmonton lounge shooting that left one person dead and seven people injured.

Mohamod Mohamod, 24, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the March 12, 2022, shooting at Ertale Lounge in the area of 118th Avenue and 124th Street. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in court on Friday and received an eight-year sentence.

Imbert George, 28, was killed and seven others were injured after more than 70 rounds were fired into a crowded area around 2:45 a.m., according to police.

At 2:37 a.m. on March 12, 2022, Mohamod was driving a red Ford Focus that had been rented by a third party and reported stolen earlier that day, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

Four male passengers were in the vehicle Mohamod was driving. He dropped off the men about one block from the lounge.

The document stated that the four passengers left the vehicle while Mohamod stayed with the car. All four men had firearms. The Crown stated there is “insufficient evidence” to prove that Mohamod knew the men had guns or were intending to fire shots.

The lounge was busy with about 40 people inside and outside on a small patio, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Court heard the four passengers of the car approached the front of the lounge at 2:44 a.m. and opened fire, shooting semi and fully-automatic handguns.

The lounge was hit multiple times, as were several surrounding buildings.

One of the suspects fled on foot, court heard, while the other three went back to the car. Mohamod drove off with the men inside the vehicle.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, court heard police tried to stop the Ford Focus, but it sped away from police. A high-speed criminal flight ensued for about 15 minutes. The Focus drove at speeds of 100 km/h on inner-city roads and 180 km/h on highways.

On two occasions, police attempted to stop the vehicle by colliding with it with their cruisers.

At one point, the car slowed down in a cul-de-sac, and one passenger got out of the car and ran off. This person evaded police that night.

The chase eventually ended in the area of 169th Avenue and 79th Street. Mohamod and two others were seen running away on foot, but were taken into custody.

Police recovered four firearms, a cartridge magazine and a cellphone.

The agreed statement of facts stated George had just left the lounge when he was struck by several bullets.

Seven other people were hit by bullets, but survived. At the time of the crime, police said the victims were innocent bystanders.

George’s sister-in-law, Trisha George, addressed the court, saying the loss of her brother — whose nickname was Mario — left an irreplaceable hole in her life.

She said Mario was a husband, father and uncle, and the pain of losing him remains unyielding.

“Each day is a struggle and we navigate a world that feels emptier without him by our side,” Trisha said, addressing Mohamod.

“Your honour, as you consider the impact of (this) heinous crime, think of lives forever altered. Nothing brings him back and we may never fully heal. We hope justice will be served by holding those responsible accountable … not just for my brother, but all those lives forever changed.”

The sentencing judge accepted an eight-year joint submission from the Crown and defence. With credit for time served, Mohamod has a little more than four years left on his sentence. He was also issued a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Mohamod is one of five people charged or wanted in connection with the crime.

Said Ibrahim and Samatar Mohiadin were also arrested and charged with first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Fellow accused Saed Osman remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the Ertale Lounge shooting. A $50,000 reward is available for any information leading to his arrest.

In December 2023, Edmonton police asked the public for help identifying a fifth unknown suspect.