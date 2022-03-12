1 dead, 6 injured as EPS investigates brazen morning shooting at Edmonton lounge

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after seven people were shot at a north central lounge, leaving one dead.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, EPS were called to the bar located at 124 Street and 118 Avenue for reports of shots fired. Global News spoke to people in the area who said the incident originated near the Ertale Lounge.

Two women and four men were transported to hospital by EMS, while a seventh victim drove himself.

One man died as a result of his injuries shortly after arrival.

View image in full screen Police tape surrounds businesses on 118 Avenue in Edmonton as EPS investigate a homicide on March 12, 2022. Chris Chacon, Global News

As of Saturday afternoon, two people remain in hospital in serious condition, while the other four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide section of the Edmonton Police Service has since taken over the investigation.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was recovered by police at 79 Street and Schonsee Way.

Read more: Police investigate bulletholes found in far west Edmonton homes

Property owners in the surrounding neighbourhoods are being asked to review dashcam or security footage for any suspicious activity they may have captured early Saturday morning.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

—with files from Chris Chacon, Global News

Related News Man facing 12 charges after 3 downtown Edmonton robberies