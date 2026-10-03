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Crime

2 children, 1 woman dead following collision in southeastern Saskatchewan

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 3, 2026 3:37 pm
1 min read
STARS air ambulance View image in full screen
A STARS air ambulance crew arrives at their base in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 25, 2022. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
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An American man is facing charges following a collision in southeastern Saskatchewan that left a woman and two children dead.

RCMP said they received reports of a collision on a grid road approximately nine kilometres west of Foam Lake shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

An initial investigation determined a truck was attempting to pass a semi when it collided with an SUV, a press release states.

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The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene, police said. A five-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl were also killed.

A third passenger of the SUV, an adult man, and one passenger of the truck, were both airlifted to hospital with injuries serious in nature, RCMP said. The driver of the truck and a second passenger were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

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The driver of the semi did not report any physical injuries to police.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old man from Sumter, South Carolina was arrested and charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

RCMP continue to investigate in collaboration with a collision reconstructionist.

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