Fifth Canadian soldier has died after fire in Wainwright, CAF says

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth Canadian soldier has died from injuries sustained during a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta last month.

Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry died on Friday, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said in a news release.

Dal Bianco was receiving medical treatment in Ontario following the incident.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow service members mourning the loss of Private William Douglas Dal Bianco. No words can ease the pain of losing a loved one, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by this tragedy,” Defence Minister David McGuinty said in a news release. “We remain committed to supporting the families and the Canadian Armed Forces community during this profoundly difficult time, and to honouring Private Dal Bianco’s service, dedication and sacrifice to Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement on social media, Prime Minister Mark Carney said his thoughts were with those impacted.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Private Dal Bianco and his fellow soldiers were training to defend Canada. With their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours,” he said.

“That is service. Now, we serve them.”

Dal Bianco is the fifth solider to have died following the incident on Oct. 17.

Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pte. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver, B.C., and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C., are the other four deceased.

Approximately 350 troops with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were taking part in a routine training exercise when intense winds rapidly pushed a nearby grass fire by way of the group.

After overwhelming the soldiers, the blaze then jumped the base fence and threatened nearby rural areas and the town of Wainwright.

The CAF said Saturday that 24 members remain in hospital receiving treatment and 14 members have been released from hospital.