4 charged following May homicide in Maple Ridge

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Four people are facing charges following the killing of a 28-year-old man in Maple Ridge in May.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Saturday that 25-year-old Charles Thomas Shields has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Meghan-Lynn Jean Nagle, 43; Jason Matthew Bauer, 40; and Samantha Jennifer Garnett, 47, have each been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Maple Ridge RCMP responded to a call in the 22300 block of Rover Rd. just before 7 p.m. on May 30.

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Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

First responders initiated life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation was forwarded to the IHIT who worked in collaboration with RCMP Serious Crime Unit, Integrated Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

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As a result of the investigation, the four suspects were arrested Friday.

“This was a tragic loss of life, and our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones as they navigate this difficult time,” Sgt. Freda Fong of the IHIT said in a news release.

“The charges mark a significant step in the judicial process, and IHIT wishes to acknowledge the dedication of our investigators and the support of our policing partners throughout this complex investigation.”

Police say they believe the incident was isolated and that the victim and the accused were known to each other.