Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 charged following May homicide in Maple Ridge

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted November 14, 2026 5:16 pm
1 min read
RCMP View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Jason Franson/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Four people are facing charges following the killing of a 28-year-old man in Maple Ridge in May.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Saturday that 25-year-old Charles Thomas Shields has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Meghan-Lynn Jean Nagle, 43; Jason Matthew Bauer, 40; and Samantha Jennifer Garnett, 47, have each been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Maple Ridge RCMP responded to a call in the 22300 block of Rover Rd. just before 7 p.m. on May 30.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

First responders initiated life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation was forwarded to the IHIT who worked in collaboration with RCMP Serious Crime Unit, Integrated Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the investigation, the four suspects were arrested Friday.

“This was a tragic loss of life, and our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones as they navigate this difficult time,” Sgt. Freda Fong of the IHIT said in a news release.

“The charges mark a significant step in the judicial process, and IHIT wishes to acknowledge the dedication of our investigators and the support of our policing partners throughout this complex investigation.”

Police say they believe the incident was isolated and that the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices