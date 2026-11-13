Beer recall hits 2 more Canadian products, bringing total to 31

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A Quebec-based microbrewery and restaurant operator has issued a beer recall for two of its products just three days after more than two dozen alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer products were pulled off the shelves nationwide from other brands.

Archibald Inc. issued the recall for its Nuit Blanche White IPA 473 ml cans as well as four packs.

A notification from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was recalled due to pieces of metal.

The agency is requesting that all retailers cease the selling, serving or distributing of the affected products.

The recall comes just days after Molson Canada 2005, the official Canadian subsidiary of Molson Coors Beverage Company, issued a recall for 29 of its products due to pieces of metal.

Blue Moon, Black Horse, Brasseur de Montreal, Coors Light, Hop Valley, India Beer and Molson Canadian are the brands affected by the recall.

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The affected products include:

Black Horse beer 8 x 355ml

Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 6 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 473 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 4 x 473 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 473 ml

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 24 x 473 ml

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 473 ml

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 4 x 473ml

Blue Moon Light Citrus Wheat Beer with natural flavour 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Normanville Hazy IPA Beer 4 x 473 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Normanville Hazy IPA Beer 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Bonsecours Lager Light Beer 4 x 473 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Bonsecours Lager Light Beer 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Neighbourhood’s Pick (beer) 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Griffintown Blonde Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Petite-Bourgogne Red Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 24 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 15 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 8 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 12 x 355 ml

Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA Strong Beer 12 x 355 ml

India Beer beer 12 x 355 ml

Molson Canadian beer 15 x 355 ml

Molson Canadian beer 12 x 355 ml

Molson Canadian beer 24 x 473 ml

Molson Canadian beer 473 ml

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The impacted Molson Canada, Coors Light, India and Black Horse products are sold in Atlantic Canada. Brasseurs de Montreal products are sold in Quebec and Hop Valley products are in Ontario and Western Canada. Select Blue Moon products are affected across all four regions.

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1:24 29 beer products recalled across Canada

In an email to Global News, Molson Coors said the impacted products are limited to specific case codes which vary by region.

“Molson Coors Beverage Company is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and our customers as we continue to investigate a quality issue affecting select products packaged at our Creemore, Longueuil, Moncton and St. John’s breweries,” the company said in a statement. “We have not received any notification of consumer harm to date.”

The company added that defective products matching an impacted case code should be returned to its place of purchase.

Molson Coors said the recall is Class III, meaning there is a “low risk that consuming the food may result in undesirable health problems.”