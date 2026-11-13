Video circulating in Chilliwack reportedly shows assault of young girl, RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Chilliwack RCMP says it is investigating a disturbing incident involving the alleged physical assault of a girl that was filmed and has been circulated on social media.

Officers said that on Nov. 8, they received a report of an alleged assault that happened that evening involving a group of youths and a female victim.

Limited information was available at the time, but on Nov. 13, police said they received additional reports after videos of the incident began circulating online.

The video shows a girl approached from behind, slapped, pushed and kicked before she drops to her knees and was repeatedly hit by multiple youths. The victim can be heard saying “I’m sorry” as she lies on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are investigating and working with the Chilliwack School District; however, there is no indication the incident happened as part of a school activity or during school hours.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A man who identified himself to Global News as the father of one of the aggressors in the video said he was disgusted when he initially saw the video.

“I just, I don’t know, I couldn’t, that poor girl, I mean she, you know, she was terrified,” he said.

Global News is not identifying the father as that could identify his child.

“She’s sitting there saying sorry and she didn’t do anything wrong as she’s getting abused by a bunch of kids, right? Like, just, it’s horrifying.”

RCMP said investigators are working to identify the youths involved and are aware that names and allegations are being shared on social media, but those cannot be relied upon as evidence.

“This video is disturbing and has understandably raised concerns within our community,” Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said in a news release.

“We need anyone with first-hand information, who was present during the incident, or who can help identify those involved to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file #2026-50066.