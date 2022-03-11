Police investigate bulletholes found in far west Edmonton homes

Police are asking residents of a neighbourhood near the outskirts of west Edmonton for any information or video they may have that could help them with their investigation into the discovery of bulletholes in a pair of homes.

Police said officers went to a home in the area of 206 Street and 94 Avenue on Thursday after someone reported finding a bullet in the residence. According to police, the person who called them “reported hearing a loud bang” at about 2 a.m. The next day they noticed a bedroom window had been broken and there was a bullet in a wall.

Later that day, police said they received a similar complaint and a bullet was discovered in the wall of a home near 205 Street and 95 Avenue.

“It is believed that both incidents occurred in the overnight or early morning hours of Wednesday, March 9 to Thursday, March 10,” police said in a news release issued Friday night. “There were no injuries reported in either incident.

“Due to the close proximity, police believe these incidents are related.”

Police are asking area residents to check their security footage or dashcam video and to alert them if they have any information or evidence that could help with the investigation.

View image in full screen A map of the area in west Edmonton where police say bullets were found in two different homes. Supplied by EPS

Tips can be submitted to the Edmonton Police Service by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.