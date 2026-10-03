Quebec City police investigate death of 21-year-old man as homicide

Quebec City police say the death of a 21-year-old man found in a home Friday is being investigated as a homicide.
Police identify the victim as Gabriel-Simon Akokane and say he has a criminal record.
Get daily National news
They say officers found Akokane dead around 11 a.m. while carrying out a search at a home in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste neighbourhood.
Police say the search was part of an investigation by the force’s urban violence unit.
- 2 children, 1 woman dead following collision in southeastern Saskatchewan
- Suspect in violent attack on Victoria grocery store manager re-arrested
- Toronto man guilty in rash of home invasions, vehicle thefts over 2 weeks in 2023
- Young people being recruited to commit robberies, crimes: Montreal police
Sandra Dion, a police spokesperson, says Akokane had injuries on his body but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
A mobile command post is at the scene.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.