Quebec City police investigate death of 21-year-old man as homicide

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Quebec City police say the death of a 21-year-old man found in a home Friday is being investigated as a homicide.

Police identify the victim as Gabriel-Simon Akokane and say he has a criminal record.

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They say officers found Akokane dead around 11 a.m. while carrying out a search at a home in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste neighbourhood.

Police say the search was part of an investigation by the force’s urban violence unit.

Sandra Dion, a police spokesperson, says Akokane had injuries on his body but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A mobile command post is at the scene.