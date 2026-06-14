Vancouver’s 1st World Cup game sees 2 arrests, no major incidents: police

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Police in Vancouver say there were no major incidents during the city’s first ever World Cup game between Australia and Turkey.

A Vancouver Police Department statement says one person was arrested at the fan festival at the Pacific National Exhibition for being in breach of court-imposed conditions, but not the event itself.

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It says that a second person was removed from BC Place during the match for being too intoxicated and refusing to leave.

The statement says that considering the size of the event, two arrests is minimal and would be a small number even for a regular Saturday night.

The first of seven matches to be played at BC Place was officially sold out, with an attendance of 52,497 and the finale whistle left Australian fans ecstatic as their Socceroos beat the favoured Turkish national team two goals to nil.

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Vancouver will host its next match on Thursday, June 18, when Canada hosts Qatar.