Maple Leafs sign defenceman Blankenburg

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have added to their back line depth, inking defenceman Nick Blankenburg to a one-year contract.
The NHL team announced the move on Sunday, but did not say how much the deal is worth.
The move comes after Blankenburg joined the Leafs for training camp on a professional tryout agreement.
The 28-year-old blue liner from Washington, Mich., split last season between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, putting up a career-high eight goals and 16 assists over 61 games.
Blankenburg initially signed with Columbus as an undrafted free agent in April 2022, and played three seasons with the Blue Jackets before signing with Nashville in July 2024.
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Toronto is set to open the regular season on Tuesday when the Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.
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