SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs sign defenceman Blankenburg

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2026 2:34 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have added to their back line depth, inking defenceman Nick Blankenburg to a one-year contract.

The NHL team announced the move on Sunday, but did not say how much the deal is worth.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leaf fans react to regular season ticket prices'
Toronto Maple Leaf fans react to regular season ticket prices

The move comes after Blankenburg joined the Leafs for training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

The 28-year-old blue liner from Washington, Mich., split last season between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, putting up a career-high eight goals and 16 assists over 61 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Blankenburg initially signed with Columbus as an undrafted free agent in April 2022, and played three seasons with the Blue Jackets before signing with Nashville in July 2024.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto is set to open the regular season on Tuesday when the Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices