Maple Leafs sign defenceman Blankenburg

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have added to their back line depth, inking defenceman Nick Blankenburg to a one-year contract.

The NHL team announced the move on Sunday, but did not say how much the deal is worth.

The 28-year-old blue liner from Washington, Mich., split last season between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, putting up a career-high eight goals and 16 assists over 61 games.

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Blankenburg initially signed with Columbus as an undrafted free agent in April 2022, and played three seasons with the Blue Jackets before signing with Nashville in July 2024.

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Toronto is set to open the regular season on Tuesday when the Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.