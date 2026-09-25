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Sports

Shanahan report urges Ontario junior hockey reform

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2026 11:46 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – A report on junior men’s hockey in Ontario delivered by former NHL player and executive Brendan Shanahan makes 11 recommendations to improve it.

Shanahan, a Hockey Hall of Famer and president of the Toronto Maple Leafs for 11 years until 2025, was asked by Hockey Canada in January to conduct a review of junior hockey in Ontario.

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Shanahan says the goal of recommendations is to help junior hockey in the province develop and care for athletes and also help teams and leagues navigate changes in NCAA eligibility that’s altered the junior hockey landscape.

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Developing a standardized billeting policy, allowing players 16 and 17 years old to register and play anywhere in the province, separating the governance of men’s junior hockey from minor hockey and creating both an advisory committee and executive job to oversee Ontario junior men’s hockey are among the recommendations.

Hockey Eastern Ontario, Hockey Northwestern Ontario, the Ontario Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada have approved the report.

Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Katherine Henderson says changes will start happening this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

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