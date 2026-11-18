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MONTREAL – Wide receiver Alexander Hollins announced his retirement from the CFL on Wednesday, ending a five-year career that included a CFL West all-star nomination in 2023.

Hollins made the announcement on Instagram three days after his Montreal Alouettes fell 37-30 to the Edmonton Elks in the Grey Cup.

He did not appear in the Grey Cup after being limited in practice leading up to the championship game with an ankle injury.

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Hollins signed with the B.C. Lions in 2022 after three seasons in the NFL.

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The the 29-year-old native of Yazoo City, Miss., had his best season in 2023, when he had 1,173 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with B.C.

The Lions released him after a productive 2024 campaign that saw him put up 937 receiving yards and six touchdowns. After a brief stint with the Elks early in 2025, he signed with Montreal later in the season and had 163 receiving yards over five games with the Alouettes.

Hollins had a resurgence with the Alouettes this season despite competing for receptions with star wideouts Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead. The veteran had 461 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 15 games.

Hollins ends his career with 2,851 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over 192 regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.