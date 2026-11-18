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TORONTO – All-star forward Scottie Barnes will miss the Toronto Raptors’ game tonight against the visiting Washington Wizards as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

The Raptors listed Barnes as out for “groin injury management” hours ahead of tipoff.

Barnes played 34 minutes in the Raptors’ 111-102 loss to visiting New York last night, though he was considered questionable leading up to the game with an illness.

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He missed four games with the groin injury before returning for back-to-back home games against the Knicks.

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The Raptors also said Canadian swingman RJ Barrett is questionable with right hamstring tightness. Barrett played 39 minutes in last night’s game.

Forward Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Raptors as he addresses swelling in his left knee. He has been out since appearing in Toronto’s first two games of the season, and an update on his progress is expected Tuesday.

Toronto (5-9) has struggled with injuries to its top players and enters the game against the Wizards on a five-game losing streak.

Washington (4-11) has lost eight in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.