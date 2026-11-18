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The University of Winnipeg will host a national championship for the first time in over 20 years.

The U of W was awarded the 2030 U Sports Men’s Volleyball National Championship on Wednesday.

It will be the fifth time the Wesmen are hosting the tournament and the first since 1992, also serving as the host site in 1970, 1987, and 1990.

“We are honoured and excited to bring the U Sports men’s volleyball national championship back to Winnipeg in 2030,” Wesmen athletics director Cara Isaak said in a media release. “The Duckworth Centre has been the stage for so many memorable sporting moments over its four decades, including when our Wesmen won the national championship here in 1987.

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“We are confident that volleyball fans from around the country will feel that history and will feel at home in the heart of Winnipeg, and we can’t wait to welcome them and showcase everything UWinnipeg and Wesmen Athletics has to offer.”

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The Wesmen haven’t had any national championships since the Duckworth Centre played host to the women’s basketball finals in 2005.

“This has been a long time coming but we are ready to deliver a great tournament that showcases Canadian student-athletes,” said University of Winnipeg interim president Jino Distasio. “When we last hosted in 1992, I was an undergraduate student on campus, and today I’m excited that the Duckworth Centre will once again be front and centre on the national stage.”

The U of W is tied for the most national championships in men’s volleyball, with the Wesmen, Manitoba Bisons, and Alberta Golden Bears all winning the tournament 10 times previously.

As the hosts, the Wesmen will receive an automatic berth in the tournament. Seven other universities will also compete for the Tantramar Trophy in the spring of 2030.