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TORONTO – Scottie Barnes had a game-high 34 points to power the Toronto Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 124-100 on Friday in the final NBA Cup group-stage game for both teams.

Despite finishing with a 3-1 record in the in-season tournament, the Raptors were still eliminated from the NBA Cup after Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 87-86.

Immanuel Quickley had a triple-double with 24 points, a season-high 14 assists and 10 rebounds for Toronto (7-11).

Collin Murray-Boyles came off the bench for 19 points and seven boards.

Ja’Kobe Walter left the game in the third quarter with a right quad contusion. He finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes of play.

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Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. scored 21 points apiece for Brooklyn (4-14). Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points.

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TAKEAWAYS

Nets: Head coach Jordi Fernandez put out his reserve players early in the fourth quarter with the game well out of hand. Brooklyn was outperformed in every facet of the game except three-pointers, when it made 12 of 35 (34 per cent) to nearly match Toronto.

Raptors: It was the most complete game Toronto had played in the past 10 games. There was marked improvement at the free-throw line, going 30 for 33 (91 per cent) at the charity stripe and making 41 of 84 (49 per cent) field-goal attempts.

KEY MOMENT

Quickley drilled a 28-foot three-pointer with 5:33 left in the third to cap a 13-3 Raptors run for an 18-point lead, Toronto’s biggest of the game to that point.

KEY STAT

The Raptors finished the game holding the NBA Cup’s Eastern Conference wild-card berth and rushed to their locker-room at Scotiabank Arena to watch the Celtics-Hawks game. Atlanta’s win gave the Hawks and Boston identical 3-1 records. The Celtics claimed the wild card with a better point differential than Toronto.

UP NEXT

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Nets: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Raptors: Host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.