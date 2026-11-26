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TORONTO – A rare three-day break, coinciding with American Thanksgiving, gave Scottie Barnes and his Toronto Raptors teammates a chance to pause and maybe reset after a disappointing start to the season.

Barnes hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for his teammates and their families Wednesday night at a downtown Toronto restaurant. He called the gathering “special.”

“We hang out so much, but we don’t really see people, families, maybe sometimes for a bit after games,” said Barnes. “So just seeing people, having our families fly out and be able to spend that time with each other was pretty amazing.”

Toronto (6-11) is coming off a frustrating 116-111 loss to the lowly Milwaukee Bucks (2-17) on Monday. The Raptors took Tuesday off and then had practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

They will host the Brooklyn Nets (4-13) on Friday in an NBA Cup group-stage game. It’s the first time this season the Raptors have gone three full days between games.

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“We’ll see tomorrow,” said Barnes, courtside at OVO Athletic Centre. “We’ll see how beneficial (the break) is tomorrow.”

Backup guard Jamal Shead said he appreciated Barnes hosting the dinner. Shead’s family had come into town for the occasion, and his mom and sister were cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner after Thursday’s practice. Rookie teammate Allen Graves was likely to come over, too.

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Shead said that although the Raptors have lost eight of their past 10 games and slipped to 10th in the Eastern Conference, Toronto basketball fans should remember there’s still a lot of season left.

“Realize that it’s a long season and don’t overreact,” said Shead. “I think we are struggling, but we were struggling last year. We figured it out when we got on a roll.

“We’ve just got to figure out how to get on a roll, and once we get it and find it, just maintain it.”

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The Raptors are 2-1 in NBA Cup play and sit second in East Group A of the league’s in-season tournament. A win over Brooklyn would be critical to Toronto’s chances of advancing, but point differential could also come into play.

“First and foremost, we’re trying to win the game. That’s the No. 1 thing, the No. 1 focus for us,” said head coach Darko Rajakovic. “During the game, we’re going to be following the point differential and what’s going on. If we are in a position to go for it, we’re definitely going to go for it.”

Injuries to key players have contributed to the Raptors’ struggles.

Kawhi Leonard (left knee swelling) and RJ Barrett (mild right hamstring strain), both starters when healthy, will miss Friday’s game against the Nets. Both did individual workouts at Thursday’s practice.

Leonard, who has started just two games this season, did some light movement exercises before working on his shot, while Barrett did shooting drills.

Rajakovic said Leonard has also started doing some group work.

“For now, he’s doing one basketball workout a day where he’s on the court,” said Rajakovic. “He’s been reacting really well so far. Everything that we put in front of him, his body, his knee’s reacted really well.

“We’re following all the instructions from doctors, and he’s progressing according to that plan.”

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After finishing his shooting drills, Barrett stood behind reporters to listen to Barnes’s scrum. Barnes acknowledged his teammate and said the Raptors miss him on the court.

“Of course, man. He does so many things for our team,” Barnes said. “Getting downhill, scoring the ball, he’s always an open target when I pass it to him.

“Some way I find him at all times. Three-point line, driving, he cuts really well, excellent. Of course we miss him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.