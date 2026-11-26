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EDMONTON – Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock told his players, fatigued after a gruelling two-week schedule, to take the day off Thursday to rest their weary bodies and brains.

Still riddled with injuries, the Oilers played seven games in seven different cities in 11 days, ending with their 5-3 home-ice loss on Tuesday to the Vegas Golden Knights. That result extended their losing streak to three games, and a longer skid risks derailing their impressive season start.

Babcock said the downtime will hopefully find the Oilers refreshed and re-energized for their home-and-home set with Seattle Kraken beginning Friday in Edmonton.

“When you’re on the road every single night and you play, I don’t know, 14 games or something like that in 25 days or whatever it was, it’s real,” Babcock said after practice Wednesday. “And we can pretend it’s not. I always pretend it’s not. But after a while, it’s reality.”

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The reality, he said, was the players were tired physically and mentally, and it was evident the last four games, especially against Vegas.

“I just thought we made mental mistake after mental mistake after mental mistake with the puck,” he said, adding turnovers led to unnecessary duress and premium scoring chances the other way.

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“I thought the last couple of (games) that’s what we’ve done a little bit.

“And so now the reason we practice (Wednesday) and not (Thursday) is because now you get 36 hours off, get yourself freshened up, get yourself ready to go, and let’s come back flying.”

The Oilers, now 17-6-4, still lead the Pacific Division but have only a three-point lead over Vegas.

Forward Leon Draisaitl, tied for the league lead in goals with 23, said while the last stretch has been demanding on the Oilers “all teams have had stretches like that and we’re all going through the same thing at some point during the season.”

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Still, he said, they have to find ways “to be a little more composed and give ourselves a better chance to win some of those games.

“I think that’s part of the fatigue a little bit,” he added. “Now your brain is not as sharp as it needs to be and then you lollygag certain plays that are important at the time and definitely has put ourselves into more trouble than we should be. So that’s something to clean up there.”

The Oilers’ impressive start to the season has come in spite of injuries that have seen several players in and out of the lineup, including key forwards Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Hyman has missed the last few games with migraine headaches while Nugent-Hopkins returned from his latest absence Tuesday against the Golden Knights.

Three players who were expected to play key roles for the team this year – goaltender Frederik Andersen and forwards Matt Savoie and Mattias Janmark – haven’t played a game this season.

Andersen is expected to return in late December; Savoie is about to begin a stint in the minors and Babcock said Wednesday he has no idea when Janmark might return.

Following their game Saturday in Seattle, the Oilers will then play just 10 games – five at home – in 26 days.

“Like if you look at our schedule coming up now, we’ve got four two-day blocks and the longest Christmas break in the history of the NHL,” said Babcock. “So we’re set up pretty good here.”

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 20266