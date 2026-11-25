Send this page to someone via email

Some Canadians could see their finances tighten more as economists say they expect the Bank of Canada to increase its key interest rate again next month.

The prediction comes after they say the central bank’s governor, Tiff Macklem, warned Tuesday that cost pressures are building on businesses.

“We thought that there might be an opening where the Bank of Canada could delay the next interest rate increase into early next year,” said Sal Guatieri, BMO Capital Markets senior economist.

“But that seemed to just go out the window with the governor basically just confirming that the bank is still quite concerned about energy costs pass-through to the broader measures of inflation.”

Guatieri said Canadians could see at least a 0.25 basis point increase, bringing the key interest rate to 2.75 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

During his speech at the Economic Club of Canada, Macklem spoke of ongoing economic “shocks” and said that while oil prices and refinery margins have dropped, inflation is expected to persist.

He also predicted a “second-round effect of the oil shock” will add to that in the new year.

Guatieri added that with the governor still describing the economy as “resilient,” and its goal to get inflation under control, another hike is likely needed.

The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver its next rate decision on Dec. 9 — its last of 2026.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It announced a rate hike of 0.25 basis points on Oct. 28, bringing the policy rate to 2.5 per cent – the first time it had raised the rate in more than three years.

At the time, Macklem said the decision was an effort to prevent higher energy prices from spreading to the prices of other goods and services. It was also seen as a response to pressure the bank faced due to the Iran war and other geopolitical conflicts resulting in higher prices for oil and gas.

1:45 Variable mortgage rates rise following interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada

Macklem said Tuesday that when disruptions, such as to oil markets, push prices up without slowing economic growth, it can cause higher prices for households.

Story continues below advertisement

When this happens, along with worse job prospects, the central bank has to weigh the risk of ongoing inflation with the possibility of weakening the economy with further interest rate changes.

“The best contribution monetary policy can make to the well-being of Canadians is to keep inflation low, stable and predictable,” said Macklem.

Though he stressed the economy was showing resilience, CIBC Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld said they’ve seen it weaken.

“That still leaves us now thinking that he wants to raise interest rates sooner than later rather than wait and see another month or two,” Shenfeld said.

With the potential for businesses that have shouldered the increased costs of transportation and production for some time to start passing those higher costs down to consumers, the bank is likely to take action again.

According to Shenfeld though, December might be where the rate hikes stop – at least for now.

But it will rely on energy prices to continue to cool.

“We don’t expect this inflation outburst to last too long, and we don’t expect to see a lot of interest rate hikes either,” he said. “We expect that December hike to be the last one we’ll see for quite a while.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even if a rate hike is expected in an effort to battle back persistent inflation, Guatieri cautions the Bank of Canada from doing so.

He said if the economy is weaker than expected, there’s a softer labour market and if unemployment continues to rise, interest rate hikes could have a heavier affect. That stands more true if a trade deal — even an interim one — isn’t reached with the U.S. and more tariffs come into effect in January.

“It could end up being premature and who knows, the bank may end up having to reverse these rate increases if the economy softens through the next year,” Guatieri said.