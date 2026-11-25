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A body representing Canada’s psychiatrists are issuing a note of caution over the federal government’s proposed law for medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Last month, Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced that Canada will not extend MAID for people who are seeking it on the basis of mental illness alone.

Currently, the law excludes MAID for people seeking it on the grounds of mental illness as a sole criteria, but that rule is set to expire in March 2027.

Bill C-41, the Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguard Act, maintains that exclusion “on an indeterminate basis,” Fraser said.

The Canadian Psychiatric Association (CPA) said the law runs the risk of furthering harmful assumptions about people struggling with mental illness.

“It is important to not reinforce potentially discriminatory assumptions about people with mental disorders or their decision-making capacity,” the body said in a statement.

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However, the CPA added that it was not taking a position on the legality or morality of MAID, or weigh in on whether it should be available on the sole basis of a mental disorder.

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Officials cited “difficulty in assessing an individual’s decision-making capacity when seeking MAID on the basis of a mental illness” as a reason for preventing the expansion of Canada’s MAID laws for mental illness.

Whether or not a person is able to make an informed decision about their care is already subject to “rigorous, individualized assessments” assessment, CPA said.

Healthcare professionals are required to ascertain “whether their decision is voluntary, stable and consistent with their values, and whether all reasonable treatment options have been explored.”

These safeguards apply equally to physical and mental illnesses, CPA said.

“This means that the presence of mental disorder alone is not used as a proxy for incapacity or vulnerability, with a focus on ensuring that autonomy and equality rights are protected,” it added.

Acknowledging the “complex and difficult” nature of the MAID debate, CPA said it “remains committed to advancing access to high-quality, evidence-based care for people with mental disorders.”

6:05 Canada announces changes to MAID

The federal bill restricts advance directive on MAID only to people who are:

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at least 18 years of age

eligible to receive government-funded health services

able to make their own decisions about MAID

diagnosed with a “serious and incurable illness or disease prior to making the advance request that is expected to lead to a permanent loss of capacity to consent” to MAID.

Advocacy group Dying With Dignity Canada said it was disappointed by the federal government’s decision to exclude mental illness from the scope of the law.

“It is stigmatizing and unconstitutional and Dying With Dignity Canada continues to be dismayed in any action that prevents all Canadians from equal access to apply for MAID,” Helen Long, the group’s CEO said.