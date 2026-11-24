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A Vancouver Island doctor is speaking out after a woman died outside the Port Hardy emergency room shortly after it closed for the evening.

Dr. Alex Nataros, the medical director of the North Island Community Health Centre, told Global News that Port Hardy isn’t the only rural community suffering from health-care shortages, but it was one of the first.

“And this has been normalized and accepted, and we’ve grown numb to it in Port Hardy,” he said.

Hailey Schubert told Global News that her mother, 48-year-old Courtney McCowan, was suffering from an apparent virus and a friend had rushed her to the hospital last week, but she arrived about 10 minutes after the emergency department closed at 5 p.m., which it does daily.

The union representing Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. said a paramedic in the parking lot noticed McCowan coming to the ER 10 minutes after it shut its doors.

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The union said the paramedic checked on her and called for backup and paramedics were providing CPR for upwards of 45 minutes on the sidewalk at the hospital’s front entrance.

BC Emergency Health Services said the patient was transferred to the care of hospital staff, but did not say how long that took.

Nataros said he has had many patients who have suffered because of the 5 p.m. emergency room closure, which has been happening for four years.

“I’ve also had a number of my patients indirectly harmed,” he said.

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“Patients who are paramedics and who have been traumatized by witnessing deaths because of the closure, and helplessness, moral injury, right? These are our first responders. We need to stand with them.”

Nataros said the emergency closures started as rolling closures in 2022, but keeping the emergency room open, staffed and accessible has to be paramount.

“It has to be the metric against which success is measured,” he said.

“Our last government measured health-care success in dollars spent. That is not success.“

In a statement to Global News, Minister of Health Ryan Peterson said: “We are all patients, so we all know how important it is to have reliable access to health care when we need it.

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“For far too long, people in rural and remote communities have faced uncertainty and disruptions because of emergency room closures, and this is unacceptable. That is why we made a commitment to keep emergency rooms open while protecting existing health care services, hiring and retaining more doctors and nurses, supporting rural medical practices at risk of closing, and investing $50 million in an emergency fund to help address closures.”

Peterson said an investigation into McCowan’s death is underway.

Schubert is adamant that her mother’s death must not be in vain.

“I just want my mom’s passing to be the last person who has to die at one of these hospitals in these small towns because they say they have to close,” Schubert told Global News on Sunday.

2:17 Patient who died outside Port Hardy ER identified

Nataros, who is attending a medical conference in Vancouver, said he has been banned from Island Health property since February 2023 when he called for the resignation of the chief medical officer.

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He said hands-on patient care, not bureaucracy, must be prioritized.

“Island Health said we have a staffing shortage and we don’t have housing for patients,” he said.

“And so the government of British Columbia put forward money, and 10 units have been built in Port Hardy, right behind our North Island Community Health Center. The ribbon ceremony was Jan. 18, 2026. They still remain unoccupied. There are many excuses. This is a problem of organization.”

Nataros said Port Hardy has the staff to keep the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but that does not seem to be a goal of people in decision-making positions.

“We have more managers in Port Hardy Hospital than there are emerg-trained nurses in Port Hardy Hospital, and that is a problem,” he said.

“Quite a few of these managers are nurses and frankly, they should put their scrubs on and get back to work delivering care and making sure our emerg is open 24/7.”