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Up to 82 per cent of nicotine pouches and 48 per cent of vaping liquid products consumed in Canada may be illegal, a new report suggests.

The report, prepared by KPMG for the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, estimated the prevalence of illicit nicotine products in Canada by comparing consumption to the amount of legal supply.

The report estimates that between 8.7 and 24.8 million tins of nicotine pouches are consumed in Canada annually, while the estimated legal domestic supply is around 4.5 million tins.

For vaping products, the report estimates that around 1.45 to 2.39 million litres are consumed annually, while the estimated legal domestic supply is roughly 1.25 million litres.

The report says the illicit products available for sale in stores or online in Canada are being made in illegal domestic facilities, imported in shipping containers or trucks, or brought into the country by international travellers.

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The report says illegal products can weaken safeguards intended to limit youth exposure to these products — especially when online sellers or retail locations don’t check IDs.

Anne Kothawala, president and CEO of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, said the study shows the illicit market is a “real problem.”

“What it also tells us is that the current policies to address youth access are clearly not working,” she said.

2:26 Health Matters: Health minister stands by nicotine pouch rules

Health Canada regulates nicotine pouches as quit-smoking aids and restricts their sale to adults. As of August 2024, nicotine pouches are not permitted to be sold for recreational use and must be kept behind the counter at pharmacies.

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Only one brand has been approved for sale in Canada since 2024. Zonnic, which is made by Imperial Tobacco, is sold in four-milligram pouches and flavours are restricted to reduce their appeal to minors.

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The report says that pouches exceeding four milligrams are available in several foreign markets and Canadian authorities have seen pouches of up to 50 milligrams offered for sale.

Kothawala said Canada lacks a co-ordinated national enforcement strategy aimed at illicit nicotine products and needs more Canada Post inspectors and resources for the RCMP.

She also argued the most effective way to fix the problem is to return the sale of nicotine pouches to responsible retailers.

“We’re the ones who check ID, we are the ones who invest in our communities. We collect billions in taxes. And frankly, our retailers are extremely tired of being the target of these types of regulations when the proof is there,” she said.

“We need to focus on enforcement and really clamping down on the illicit market.”

Sarah Butson, CEO of the Canadian Lung Association, said her organization thinks nicotine pouches need to stay behind the pharmacy counter.

“When these products were available in convenience stores, they were available right at the front, alongside the candy, right at a young person’s eyesight,” she said.

“Keeping it behind the counter at a pharmacy ensures that a pharmacist is there to deal with that purchase, but they’re also there if someone is really seeking this product from a cessation perspective to help give that person some guidance.”

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1:52 Alberta government, store owners urge Ottawa to relax nicotine pouch rules

Butson said the popularity of nicotine pouches is rising and the product needs to be taken seriously.

“Nicotine is one of the most addictive drugs that we have. It harms brain development in youth, it affects attention, learning, it has acute cardiovascular effects. And then importantly, with nicotine addiction there is the potential then for future substance use and addiction,” she said.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said in September she’s not considering changes to regulations that restrict the sale of nicotine pouches, though she agrees the illicit market is a problem.

A spokesperson for Michel confirmed Friday that changes are still not being considered.

Advertising and lobbying campaigns from Unsmoke Canada — which is part of Rothman, Benson and Hedges, the Canadian subsidiary of tobacco giant Philip Morris International — have urged the federal government to allow the sale of pouches in retail stores in a bid to control the illicit market.

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Rob Cunningham, a senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, said the existing regulations must be maintained to cope with a “tremendous” increase in the use of nicotine pouches by young Canadians.

“If you have them in pharmacies, they’re widely accessible. And at the same time, you’re protecting youth,” said Cunningham. “We don’t need this promotion of this addictive product that’s already increased so dramatically among youth.”

Cunningham said the illegal market will continue to exist even if nicotine pouches are sold in convenience stores, since many popular brands aren’t approved for sale in Canada.

Michel has said stopping online sales is a daunting task.

“I cannot say that as a health minister, I can track every single package in the illicit market. That would be completely not serious for me to say that,” she said in September, adding that her department favours educating people to help them make “the best decision for their health.”