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A research group from the University of New Brunswick is leading a national study they hope will unlock greater health benefits for people living with type 2 diabetes.

Martin Sénéchal, a professor at UNB’s Faculty of Kinesiology, is the lead researcher on the BOOST-HEALTH trial, which has participants walking on a treadmill at a low-to-moderate intensity.

Using blood flow restriction (BFR) training, specially-made cuffs are tied and inflated around the participants’ legs to alter blood flow.

He says the fatigued muscles are effectively tricked into thinking they’re running, which optimizes the benefits of the exercise.

“You’re getting people to walk on a treadmill when in reality it’s like if they’re running,” said Sénéchal.

“If you look metabolically speaking, what’s happening within the muscle, it’s as if they’re running, but they’re not.”

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He adds that BFR training has been used to improve sports performance and for rehabilitation, but he says there was a “gap to be filled” in the context of type 2 diabetes.

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“Physical activity is really important. But if there’s a way to optimize it and get the benefit faster, but also maybe with a greater magnitude, that becomes something really interesting for this population,” he said.

The researchers submitted a grant proposal and the study is being support by Diabetes Canada and the River Philip Foundation.

Shane Green, senior vice-president of mission at Diabetes Canada, says the organization was excited to add the study to its portfolio and believes it has promise.

“About four million people in Canada live with diabetes. More than 90 per cent of those live with type 2 diabetes and exercise is a really important tool in the toolkit to manage it,” said Green.

“So this research out at UNB, if successful, would help to create a more scalable and accessible means of making exercise more impactful without making it more intense.”

The pilot study is being developed at three sites in Canada: UNB, University of Guelph, and University of British Columbia Okanagan.

So far, the trial has 30 participants but researchers hope to recruit at least another 30 people to allow them to seek more funding.

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At UNB, the research team is looking for participants for the Fredericton campus. Participants should be between the ages of 19 and 64, have type 2 diabetes, and not currently engage in more than 150 minutes per week of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic physical activity.