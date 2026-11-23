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The Nova Scotia government says it has reached a new tentative agreement with the union representing 5,500 school support workers in the province.

Minister of Labour Relations John Lohr made the announcement Saturday, saying the Canadian Union of Public Employees will now bring the agreement to members for a vote.

The union represents librarians, janitors, bus drivers and other support workers across the province.

The new deal comes after union members rejected a previous tentative agreement reached on Oct. 30.

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The Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions, which includes the presidents of the eight CUPE locals, said last week that its members rejected the previous offer because it required them to wait four years for a pay bump.

Both sides agreed on the previous deal the same day the union filed a 48-strike notice.

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The province has previously said some students wouldn’t be able to go to school during a strike and would instead take part in online classes or some form of at-home learning.

“Our goals have always been to make sure students get the education they deserve, employees are treated fairly and to avoid a potential disruption in learning,” Lohr said in a statement Saturday regarding the new agreement.