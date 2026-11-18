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Alberta residents are still wrapping their heads around the new high school graduation requirements announced last week, which include more mandatory physical education and fewer core academic classes taken to the Grade 12, 30-level.

While the overhaul curriculum won’t be introduced for two years, concerns are being raised on whether this is the right path for Alberta students.

Current high school students will not be affected by the new graduation requirements, but they have mixed opinions on the changes their successors will face.

“Government mandates like that really promote anti-intellectualism within our society, and it’s kind of concerning for future generations,” said Edmonton high school student Kariece Williams.

But others don’t see it that way.

“I think it’s good. I think now we’ll have more time to kinda just focus on other things and really, like, focus on current subjects as well,” said Kingston Basaraba, another student.

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2:09 Alberta’s education minister says high school students helped influence changes to graduation requirements

The province announced the changes last Friday.

Starting with students entering high school in 2028, only 47 credits in core classes will be required — down from the current 56. Students will still need at least 100 to get their diploma.

The government’s changes mean students will only need to complete one senior/30-level course in either English or social studies as opposed to both, while senior-level math and science classes will still not be mandatory.

Grade 10 students will continue to complete required learning in English, social studies, math and science, the province said, and they will also take renewed mandatory career and life management (CALM) and physical education and wellness courses.

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To graduate, students will need to complete at least 10 credits in humanities through English language arts, social studies or a combination of both; five credits in math or science; the required credits in phys ed, wellness and financial literacy.

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While the government is reducing the need for core subjects, it is making physical education classes mandatory throughout high school instead of just Grade 10.

In grades 11 and 12, individual mandatory course requirements will be replaced with “broader areas of required learning.”

“Since we just had the referendum vote and the ballot required a Grade 11 reading level, and we’re now being able to have that as an option, I feel like that promotes a lot of political conformity,” said student Zoe Zinken.

Others believe the changes will be useful for those looking for an education outside the core courses.

“It (will) help people who want to go into trades have more time to focus on those and really heighten their skills for those trades that can help them in the future,” said Joshua Awoseyi, a high school student.

The updated graduation requirements will be phased in over three school years, beginning in 2028-29.

It’ll start with Grade 10 students in fall 2028, carry on to Grade 11 students in fall 2029 and all senior high school grades beginning in fall 2030.

1:56 Alberta introduces education bill to change transparency around report cards, PD days

The Alberta School Councils’ Association, which represents parents across the province, have raised concerns about how the new curriculum will affect students’ broader education and those pursuing a post-secondary education.

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“I think that reducing the number of core credits that are needed to graduate is really diminishing the value of those foundational subjects. Particularly as we look at how important literacy and numeracy have been,” said Meagan Parisian, president of the ASCA.

The group also worries about the resources available in rural schools to accommodate the new course loads.

“I really, truly believe that if the opportunity for consultation had been presented prior to this announcement, there would have been some big red flags that could’ve been covered off,” said Parisian.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said in a statement that they learned about the new graduation requirements when they were announced.

That division, as well as Edmonton Public, Calgary Catholic, and the Calgary Board of Education, said Wednesday they still reviewing the changes and whether more staffing and resources will be needed.

The education minister believes that won’t be necessary.

“Happy to get more precise information from our school boards and see how we can work with them, but I don’t believe that there would be any immediate requirements for more staffing,” Demetrios Nicolaides said.

On Friday, President Jason Schilling said removing the English and social requirements risks leaving students less prepared for the opportunities and responsibilities ahead of them.

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“Together, these subjects help students communicate effectively, evaluate information and understand different perspectives, preparing them not only for further education and employment but also to participate as informed citizens,” he said in a statement Friday.

“Flexibility in course choices should expand students’ futures, not weaken the foundation they need in order to succeed.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Flexibility in course choices should expand students' futures, not weaken the foundation they need in order to succeed."

The province said this fall, it will engage “education partners” on new one-credit physical education 20 and 30, wellness 20 and 30, and financial literacy 20 and 30 courses, as well as new mathematics 10 and social studies 10, 20 and 30 curriculums.