More gym, less humanities: Alberta overhauls high school graduation requirements

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A big change to Alberta’s high school graduation requirements will soon see students be allowed to obtain their diploma with fewer math, science and humanities courses under their belts.

On Friday, Alberta Education said starting with students entering high school in 2028, only 47 credits in core classes will be required — down from the current 56.

The government’s changes mean students will only need to complete one senior/30-level course in either English or social studies, while senior-level math and science classes will still not be mandatory.

Grade 10 students will continue to complete required learning in English, social studies, math and science, the province said, and they will also take renewed mandatory career and life management (CALM) and physical education and wellness courses.

In grades 11 and 12, individual mandatory course requirements will be replaced with “broader areas of required learning.”

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Students will need to complete:

• Ten credits in humanities, through English language arts, social studies or a combination of both

• Five credits in math or science

• Required credits in physical education, wellness and financial literacy

The updated graduation requirements will be phased in over three school years, beginning in 2028-29.

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It’ll start with Grade 10 students in fall 2028, carry on to Grade 11 students in fall 2029 and all senior high school grades beginning in fall 2030.

1:37 Alberta proposing changes to junior high curriculum

“The changes will also put a stronger focus on the practical skills students need for life after high school, including financial literacy, wellness and career planning,” the province said in a news release Friday.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the new system will allow students to spend more time developing interests or learning hands-on skills for jobs after graduation by taking more optional classes.

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While the government is reducing the need for core subjects, it is making physical education classes mandatory throughout high school instead of just Grade 10.

Nicolaides says the government also plans to mandate a new wellness and financial literacy course for all three years of high school.

“These changes will give students more choice to find their passions, prepare for further schooling or rewarding job opportunities,” Nicolaides told reporters in Calgary on Friday.

“More flexibility does not mean lower expectations. Students will continue to build strong basics in core classes and will have to write at least one diploma (exam) to graduate.”

That diploma exam must be in either English language arts, social studies, mathematics or a sciences course.

The province said this fall, it will engage “education partners” on new one-credit physical education 20 and 30, wellness 20 and 30, and financial literacy 20 and 30 courses, as well as new mathematics 10 and social studies 10, 20 and 30 curriculums.

1:09 Consultants who gave input on Alberta curriculum concerned with draft

More to come.

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— With files from The Canadian Press