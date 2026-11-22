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Canada and the United States are “fairly close” to finalizing a trade deal, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday.

Trade talks collapsed between Canada and the United States in August after Ottawa walked away from the negotiating table in response to last-minute terms that Prime Minister Mark Carney said the U.S. demanded, including restrictions on Canada entering into new trade deals with other countries.

“We’ve made a lot of progress. I think we’re fairly close on finding a landing zone,” Greer told Fox News in an interview Sunday.

Both sides have renewed their efforts this month after U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republican Party received a drubbing in the U.S. midterms elections, which saw several Democratic candidates blame Trump’s trade war on Canada for the high cost of living.

Ottawa resetting its trade relationship with Beijing has given Washington some “concern,” Greer said, particularly the decision to allow 49,000 Chinese EVs a year into the Canadian market at a lower tariff rate.

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2:14 Where does Canada stand in U.S. trade talks?

“We’re trying to manage North American trade in auto steel and aluminum. We’re still having constructive conversations with our Canadian counterparts,” Greer said.

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“We’re trying to square the circle between their economy and ours because we are close,” he said.

However, overall, trade between Canada and the U.S. was still “a more positive story, I think, than people realize,” Greer added.

“We want to make sure that we’re protecting the North American economy while also landing on a deal that’s good for the United States and good for Canada,” he said.

Carney and Trump were in Shenzhen, China last week, where the two had a discussion on trade ties.

“The leaders discussed the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement that would create good jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. They agreed to continue the work and to stay in close contact,” Carney’s office said in a statement.

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2:17 Carney turns to new markets as Canada-U.S. trade talks stall

Canada’s chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, told a federal advisory committee that “multiple trade issues” remain outstanding with the United States and are preventing a deal, several sources who were briefed by the federal government have told Global News.

The biggest issue still outstanding is the 25 per cent U.S. tariff on Canadian automobiles, according to sources in the meeting. Negotiations around auto tariffs were a core reason trade talks between the Carney government and Trump administration fell apart in August.